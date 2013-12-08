No. 2 Arizona 63, UNLV 58: T.J. McConnell and Brandon Ashley scored 13 points apiece as the Wildcats withstood an upset bid by the visiting Rebels.

Nick Johnson and Kaleb Tarczewski each added 12 points for Arizona (9-0), which is poised to claim the nation’s top ranking for the first time since March 10, 2003. McConnell took over in the final 10 minutes and finished with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Bryce Dejean-Jones led UNLV (3-4) with 16 points and Khem Birch recorded his fourth double-double this season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Rebels struggled in early losses to UC Santa Barbara, Arizona State and Illinois, but provided a solid test for Arizona.

UNLV shot 64 percent and led 42-39 after closing the first half on a 9-2 run, and neither team led by more than six in a game that featured 18 lead changes. The Wildcats turned up their defensive intensity in the second half, when they held the Rebels to 16 points.

McConnell delivered a number of key plays down the stretch and put Arizona ahead 58-57 with 3:15 remaining. After Dejean-Jones missed a 3-point attempt, McConnell drove the length of the floor and passed to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who dunked to extend Arizona’s lead to 60-57, and the Wildcats sealed up their 13th-straight non-conference home victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona F Aaron Gordon sustained a cut under his left eye with 11 minutes remaining when he caught an elbow from Ashley under the basket. Gordon returned to the game four minutes later after Ashley picked up his fourth foul. … North Carolina’s win over No. 1 Michigan State on Wednesday created Arizona’s opportunity to take over the top spot in next week’s national rankings. … Rebels forward Roscoe Smith, who entered the game averaging a nation’s-best 16.2 rebounds, was held to 10 points and six rebounds against the Wildcats.