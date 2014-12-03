Preview: UNLV at Arizona State

Arizona State will try to match its longest home winning streak in over three decades when it hosts UNLV on Wednesday night. The Sun Devils have won 12 straight at Wells Fargo Arena dating back to a 66-47 victory over Washington State on Jan. 5. The impressive streak includes wins over Utah, Colorado, Oregon, then-No. 2 Arizona and Stanford last season and, most recently, Colgate 78-71 on Saturday.

A win Wednesday by the Sun Devils, who won at UNLV 86-80 last season behind 40 points by Jahii Carson, would match the school’s longest home streak since a 13-gamer that began with seven games in the 1979-80 season and carried over into the first six games of the 1980-81 campaign. Arizona State has won 20 of its past 21 games at home. The last team to defeat the Sun Devils in Tempe was Washington, 76-65, on Jan. 2.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UNLV (4-1): This is the first true road game for Dave Rice’s young squad which according to KenPom.com ranks 333rd out of 351 Division I teams in experience. Guard Rashad Vaughn, the preseason Mountain West Freshman of the Year, leads the team in scoring (17.4) and had 29 in a 75-59 win over Albany on Saturday. Christian Wood, a 6-11 sophomore forward, has four double-doubles in five games and is averaging 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (4-2): Junior guard Gerry Blakes leads a balanced attack while averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds, including a season-high 23 points to go along with eight boards in the win over Colgate. Forward Jon Gilling has emerged as one of the Pac-12’s top sixth men and is averaging 11.3 points. Forward Eric Jacobson also is scoring in double figures (10.5) and leads the team in rebounding (7.7) and blocks (1.8).

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State coach Herb Sendek enters the UNLV game with 399 career wins.

2. Gilling is shooting 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from 3-point range.

3. UNLV ranks second in the nation in blocked shots (8.4) and 11th in field goal percentage defense (34.5).

PREDICTION: Arizona State 72, UNLV 65