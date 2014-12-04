Arizona State 77, UNLV 55: Center Eric Jacobsen scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the host Sun Devils presented Herb Sendek with his 400th career coaching win.

Kodi Justice scored 13 points, dished off six assists and grabbed five rebounds, and Bo Barnes and Gerry Blakes each added 11 points for Arizona State (5-2). The Sun Devils, who connected on 11-of-22 from 3-point range, have won 13 straight home games, the team’s longest home win streak since winning 13 in a row spanning the 1979-80 and 1980-81 campaigns.

Jordan Cornish and Rashad Vaughn each scored 10 points to lead UNLV (4-2). The Runnin’ Rebels, who led by as many as 15 points in the first half, connected on 8-of-33 shots in the second half, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range.

UNLV, playing its first true road game of the season, jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the first seven minutes with Patrick McCaw coming off the bench to deliver back-to-back 3-pointers. But Arizona State, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Justice and one each from Jon Gilling and Barnes, went on a 20-2 run over the next five minutes to take a 26-23 lead and led by as many as five points before the Runnin’ Rebels rallied to tie it at halftime 37-37 on a 3-pointer by Cornish.

Arizona State was nursing a 48-46 lead early in the second half before putting together a 10-0 run as UNLV missed 10 straight shots over a five-minute span. The Runnin’ Rebels, who lost star freshman Vaughn to an apparent back injury a few minutes later, never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gilling, who came in shooting 62.1 percent from 3-point range, connected on 3-of-6 beyond the arc. ... Arizona State finished with a 46-32 rebounding edge. ... UNLV announced before the game that sophomore G Kendall Smith, who made 13 starts in the 2013-14 season but had scored just one point in 14 minutes of action this season, has decided to transfer.