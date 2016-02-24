FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boise State 81, UNLV 69
February 24, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Propelled by a 32-10 run in the middle of the second half, Boise State enjoyed a rare strong finish in a 81-69 victory over UNLV on Tuesday at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Broncos (18-10, 9-6 Mountain West) had lost five of their last seven, and they held the lead in the final 10 minutes in four of those defeats. On Tuesday, they took advantage of a UNLV team that had just six healthy scholarship players.

The Runnin’ Rebels (16-13, 7-9) took a 43-39 lead with 17:14 to play, but Boise State responded with its big run over the next 10 minutes to go up 71-53.

The Broncos outrebounded the Rebels 41-29, including 19-9 in the second half. Boise State had 20 offensive rebounds and outscored UNLV 23-6 in second-chance points.

Senior guard/forward Anthony Drmic had 21 points off the bench to pace the Broncos, while senior guard Mikey Thompson, a Las Vegas native, added 20 points. Sophomore forward James Webb had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Boise State.

Freshman forward Derrick Jones had a game-high 25 points for the Rebels, who had won three of four coming into the game. Senior guards Ike Nwamu and Jerome Seagears each scored 13 points.

