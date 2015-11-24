UNLV 93, Chaminade 73

Freshman forward Derrick Jones Jr. scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to help rally UNLV to a 93-73 victory over host Chaminade Tuesday in a consolation bracket game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Jones also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with three steals and three blocks for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-1), who will play 13th-ranked Indiana, a 83-73 winner over St. John’s earlier Tuesday, for the consolation title on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw added a career-high 25 points and senior guard Jerome Seagears finished with 11 points and six rebounds for UNLV, which trailed for most of the first 25 minutes of the game. The Rebels outscored the Division II Silverswords, 60-36, in the second half and finished with a 64-26 edge in points in the paint.

Junior guard Rohndell Goodwin led Chaminade (0-4) with 18 points while junior guards Kuany Kuany and Kiran Shastri added 13 points each and senior guard Kevin Hu finished with 11 points. The Silverswords connected on 10 of 19 3-pointers but also had 22 turnovers.

Chaminade, coming in off a crushing 123-72 loss to No. 5 Kansas on Monday, used a late 9-0 run capped by a Goodwin 3-pointer to take a 37-33 halftime lead, outrebounding the bigger Rebels, 25-18, in the process.

A drive by Hu gave Chaminade a 41-38 lead with 17:13 to go, but UNLV then took control with a 16-2 run highlighted by 10 points by Jones. The Rebels, despite connecting on just 15 of 30 free throws, led by as many as 24 points down the stretch.

UNLV played without 7-foot freshman forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr., the team’s top rebounder (10.5) and second leading scorer (12.0), who had the flu and didn’t dress.