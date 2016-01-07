Colorado State 66, UNLV 65

The late-game heroics of freshman guard Jeremiah Paige helped Colorado State rally for a dramatic 66-65 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Rams won the game on a free throw by junior guard John Gillon with one second remaining.

Senior forward Tiel Daniels had 12 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (9-6, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo and freshman guard Prentiss Nixon scored 11 points apiece. Paige scored seven of his nine points in the final 48 seconds.

Junior forward Ben Carter came off the bench to post 16 points and 12 rebounds for UNLV (9-6, 0-2). Freshman guard Jalen Poyser had 12 points. Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw had 11 points, five assists and five steals.

The Rams carried a 33-29 lead into the break. They went up 41-32 early in the second half, but the Rebels staged an 18-2 run to take a 50-43 lead and later extended the margin to 10.

Colorado State cut the deficit to one on a jumper by Paige with 44 seconds to play, then reclaimed the lead on a layup by Paige with 11 seconds left. McCaw tied the game on a layup with seven seconds remaining. Gillon subsequently ended up at the line, and he missed the first attempt before making the game-winner.