Fresno State 111, UNLV 104 (2OT)
#US College Basketball
February 9, 2016 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Fresno State 111, UNLV 104 (2OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fresno State 111, UNLV 104 (2OT)

Senior guard Marvelle Harris scored seven of his season-high 37 points in the second overtime to lead Fresno State to a wild 111-104 Mountain West Conference victory over UNLV on Saturday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Harris, the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, connected on 13-of-27 shots, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Harris also had nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 49 minutes.

Senior guard Julien Lewis scored 18 points, junior forward Cullen Russo finished with a career-high 17 points and 11 rebounds and sophomore center Terrell Carter II added 14 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State (15-8, 6-4 Mountain West), which swept the regular season series with the Runnin Rebels.

Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw had career highs of 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead UNLV (13-11, 4-7) which lost its third straight game. Senior guard Ike Nwamu finished with 27 points, including 5-of-10 3-pointers, while sophomore guard Jordan Cornish added 16 points and forwards Dwayne Morgan and Derrick Jones Jr. each had 14 points for the Rebels, who lost despite finishing with a 60-51 rebounding edge and a 25-11 advantage in second chance points.

UNLV, which lost prize 7-foot freshman forward Stephen Zimmerman midway through the first half to a sprained left knee, rallied from a 17-point second half deficit behind the 3-point shooting of Nwamu, who sank five treys in a span of a little over five minutes, to take a 86-84 lead. But Harris forced overtime with a driving layup that tied it with 34 seconds left in regulation.

UNLV led by as many three points in the first overtime before Lewis forced a second overtime with a jumper. Lewis started the second overtime by sinking another 18-footer to give Fresno State the lead for good, sparking a 10-2 spurt by the Bulldogs that including a momentum changing 3-pointer by Harris.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
