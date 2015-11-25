Preview: Indiana vs. UNLV

A potential dazzling matchup between two of the nation’s top freshmen centers could be in jeopardy when No. 14 Indiana faces UNLV in the fifth-place game Wednesday at the Maui Invitational. Stephen Zimmerman Jr., the highly touted 7-footer for UNLV, did not play in Tuesday’s win against Chaminade because of flu-like symptoms, and his absence against Indiana would create a huge advantage for 6-10 Thomas Bryant, who toasted St. John’s for 19 points in an 83-73 win Tuesday.

Zimmerman recorded double-doubles in three straight games before watching the Chaminade game from the bench. Bryant has thrived this season when he’s the dominant center, which has been the situation in all but one game. He was shut down in the tournament opener against Wake Forest as 6-9 senior center Devin Thomas held Bryant to just five field-goal attempts in 28 minutes. Bryant is one of only two Indiana players who started both games of the tournament, as Troy Williams, James Blackmon Jr. and Max Bielfeldt were moved to the bench following the loss to the Demon Deacons.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT INDIANA (4-1): Williams didn’t seem to sulk after he was moved out of the starting lineup Tuesday, instead responding with seven points, nine rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes against St. John‘s. Blackmon, who came to Maui averaging 18.7 points through the first three games, totaled 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting after finishing 1-for-8 against Wake Forest. Nick Zeisloft, Collin Hartman and Robert Johnson moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, but none scored more than seven points.

ABOUT UNLV (4-1): UNLV guard Patrick McCaw has likely produced the top offensive performances through the first two days of the tournament. He scored 20 in a loss to UCLA on Monday, then came back with 25 in Tuesday’s win against Chaminade, giving him three straight 20-point games. McCaw takes about half his shots from 3-point range, so getting off to a good start will be key for the sophomore from St. Louis.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana G Yogi Ferrell is averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists through the first five games of the season.

2. Indiana’s reserves have combined for 138 points in five games this season.

3. These teams last met in the Final Four in 1987, when Steve Alford, now the coach of Maui Invitational participant UCLA, starred for Indiana.

PREDICTION: Indiana 82, UNLV 74