UNLV 72, No. 13 Indiana 69

Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw finished with a game-high 20 points, six assists and five steals, and UNLV upset No. 13 Indiana 72-69 Wednesday in the fifth-place game of Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center.

Runnin’ Rebels junior forward Ben Carter and senior guard Ike Nwamu each added 16 points, and senior point guard Jerome Seagears finished with 12 points and six assists.

UNLV (5-1) forced 20 turnovers.

Senior guard Nick Zeisloft scored 17 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead Indiana (4-2). However, his potential game-tying 3-point try was blocked by Carter with two seconds left. Sophomore guard James Blackmon Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers, who connected on just 11 of 20 free throws.

McCaw, coming off a career-high 25 point output in UNLV’s 93-73 victory over Chaminade on Tuesday, had 11 points in the first eight minutes as the Runnin’ Rebels bolted to a 22-9 lead. UNLV led by as many as 15 points, 27-12, after a jumper by forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr., but Indiana answered with a 12-0 run capped by a basket inside by senior forward Max Bielfeldt to get back into the game and trailed just 41-34 at halftime.

The Hoosiers opened the second half with a 12-5 run to tie it 46-46 on a 3-pointer by Blackmon, but UNLV used a 12-1 run fueled by 3-pointers by Nwamu and McCaw to go up 67-54 with 4:05 to go.

The Hoosiers closed to 72-69 on Blackmon’s driving layup with 7.5 seconds left. Nwamu missed four consecutive free throws after that to give Indiana two chances to tie, but the Hoosiers turned it over on a five-second inbounds violation on their first possession, and Carter blocked Ziesloft’s off-balance 3-point try from the right of the key on the other.