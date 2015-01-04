Preview: UNLV at Kansas

Kansas finds itself in a hauntingly familiar position when it hosts UNLV on Sunday. It is the final non-conference tuneup for the No. 14 Jayhawks, who have won 10 consecutive Big 12 Conference titles before opening conference play on Wednesday at Baylor. And it’s one day shy of the one-year anniversary of when Kansas was upset at Allen Fieldhouse 61-57 by another Mountain West Conference school - San Diego State - in their final non-conference contest before going on to win the 2014 Big 12 crown.

UNLV, which upset No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, will be playing its third top 15 team in 16 days - the Rebels also lost to then No. 14 Utah 59-46 on Dec. 20 in the MGM Grand Showcase. Kansas coach Bill Self said he will remind his team what happened the last time a long and athletic team from the MWC visited Allen Fieldhouse. “We don’t have to say that,” Self told the Kansas City Star, “but we will say that ‘Hey, last time we played on a Sunday before we opened conference play on a Wednesday ... a team from the same league came in and got us pretty good.’ ”

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UNLV (9-4): Christian Wood, a 6-foot-11 sophomore forward, has averaged 25 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over his last three games and scored the Rebels first 19 points in a 75-71 loss at Wyoming on New Year’s Eve. “If you watch tape, this Christian Wood is different than anybody you’ve ever seen, because he’s really a guard that’s 7-foot tall,” Self said. Freshman guard Rashad Vaughn leads the Mountain West in scoring (17.9) and is shooting 34.4 percent from 3-point range while heady senior point guard Cody Doolin leads the MWC in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0) and is averaging 6.9 points and 4.6 assists per game.

ABOUT KANSAS (10-2): Junior forward Perry Ellis leads the Jayhawks in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (6.4). Sophomore guard Frank Mason III also is averaging in double figures (11.9) and is shooting 53.1 percent from 3-point range. Freshman guard Kelly Oubre, Jr., a former teammate of Vaughn’s at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., is coming off his second 20-point effort in three games after finishing with 20 points, including four straight 3-pointers, and seven rebounds in a 78-62 victory over Kent State on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Self is 122-3 in his last 125 games at Allen Fieldhouse.

2. Vaughn, the preseason Mountain West Freshman of the Year, missed practice with flu-like symptoms Friday but is expected to play.

3. Kansas leads the Big 12 and entered Saturday ranked 33rd nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (38.9 percent).

PREDICTION: Kansas 70, UNLV 64