No. 14 Kansas 76, UNLV 61: Frank Mason III scored a game-high 18 points and had seven assists to lead the host Jayhawks.

Perry Ellis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, Wayne Seldon Jr. scored 16 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas (11-2), which shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. The Jayhawks finished with a 45-31 rebounding edge and a 20-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Christian Wood and Cody Doolin each scored 12 points to lead UNLV (9-5), which dropped 0-5 all-time against the Jayhawks. Rashad Vaughn and Jelan Kendrick each added 10 points for the Rebels, who shot 40.7 percent.

Selden hit three 3-pointers in a little over four minutes to help Kansas jump out to a 13-4 lead. But the Jayhawks missed their final eight treys of the half and made just one of their final nine shots from the floor as UNLV went on a 13-2 run to take a 33-29 halftime lead.

The game remained tight to begin the second half with Mason’s drive tying it, 51-51, with 11:20 to go. Mason had seven points to spark a 21-6 run by the Jayhawks over the next eight minutes and UNLV, which made just two of its final nine field goal tries, never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas has won 15 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse. ... The Jayhawks outran the Runnin’ Rebels, finishing with a 19-4 edge in fast break points. ... Kansas is now 181-9 at Allen Fieldhouse under head coach Bill Self.