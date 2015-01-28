UNLV evens score with win over Nevada

RENO, Nev. -- Coach Dave Rice’s young UNLV basketball team is growing up.

Coming off a miraculous late-game rally in an overtime win over Utah State on Saturday, the Runnin’ Rebels got an even bigger win (and a rare one on the road) over in-state rival Nevada on Tuesday night.

UNLV, which led for most of the game but fell behind late, used a 16-5 run in the final minutes to snare its first true road win this year, a 67-62 decision over Nevada before 7,578 fans at Lawlor Events Center.

”We had four of these games in nonconference that all went our way,“ Rice said. ”We were 4-0 in close games, and then we start (Mountain West) conference play and have five games that go right down to the wire and we lost all five.

“It’s important to have them get a reward. Utah State, we were down five with 1:05 left and we won, and this is a reward for always staying together and bouncing back and getting a victory.”

Tuesday’s game was a mirror of the first time the teams met three weeks ago in Las Vegas.

In that game, Nevada made the big plays late, namely a last-second jumper shot by guard Marqueze Coleman to give the Wolf Pack a 64-62 win, its third straight in the rivalry series. On Tuesday, Nevada went cold late, shooting 2-for-17 from the field to close the game. UNLV rose to the occasion, making winning plays.

“The first thing we talk about when we talk about David Carter’s Wolf Pack team is toughness,” Rice said. “They are a tough group. They’re physical. They’re really tough. I told our group that the first game, the toughest team won, and that was the Wolf Pack, and whoever is toughest in this game will win. We were just slightly tougher than they were and made some plays down the stretch.”

Said Carter: “They made the plays this time and we didn‘t.”

UNLV (12-9, 3-5 Mountain West) led for most of the game -- Nevada didn’t hold its first lead until 5 minutes, 50 seconds remained -- but the Rebels trailed 54-51 with 4:36 left. That was when Nevada went cold and UNLV surged to take control of the game.

With UNLV leading 57-56 and 1:40 left, Christian Wood hit a huge 3-pointer late in the shot clock to give the Rebels a two-possession lead.

“It was as big a play as there was the entire game,” Rice said.

Wood, a lanky forward, finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Center Goodluck Okonoboh added 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and guards Rashad Vaughn (10 points), Jelan Kendrick (nine) and Patrick McCaw (eight) all chipped in for UNLV, which shot 49 percent from the field.

Okonoboh, a true freshman who is battling a foot injury, had a few big blocks down the stretch.

“Goodluck played great today,” Wood said.

Nevada (6-13, 2-5) lost its fifth straight and 13th in its last 17 games. A change to the starting lineup made the team more competitive of late, but the Wolf Pack still fell short of snapping its skid.

Despite battling foul trouble, Nevada center AJ West had 15 points and 15 rebounds (10 on offense), and the new starters, guards Eric Cooper Jr. (16 points) and Tyron Criswell (15), were effective. However, Nevada shot 35.7 percent from the field, turned the ball over 13 times and hit only 17 of 27 free throws.

“I would say we’re real close to being an unbeatable team,” said Criswell, who made his second career start for Nevada. “In the clutch, we just need to be more efficient, take care of the ball more and resist fouling. We’re sending the opponent to the line a lot late in the game. Those are the three big things. If we clean those things up, we should be fine in a long run.”

Said Carter: “Both teams competed. It came down to the last few possessions, and we had bad possessions down the stretch that led to some easy baskets for them.”

Nevada was attempting to won four straight over UNLV for just the second time in the 79-game history of this series. The Rebels, who historically dominate this series, didn’t let that happen.

”We’ve been in so many close games that even though a lot of the games we’ve been losing, we’ve been learning a lot about how to close out games,“ Okonoboh said. ”I‘m going to be honest, I knew we were going to win that game.

NOTES: Nevada played without starting F Robyn Missa (leg injury) and reserve wing D.J. Fenner (illness). ... The Wolf Pack fell to 5-5 at home, including a 1-3 mark in Mountain West games. ... UNLV improved to 1-5 in true road games. ... After starting his first 51 games at Nevada, G Michael Perez came off the bench for Tuesday’s game and shot 2-for-2 from 3-point range. He was 1-for-17 in MWC play previously. ... Nevada governor Brian Sandoval, a graduate of Nevada, was in attendance and sitting in the first row.