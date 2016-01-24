Nevada 65, UNLV 63

Senior guard Marqueze Coleman scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, including four free throws in the final 19.3 seconds that proved to be the game-winners as Nevada rallied for a 65-63 Mountain West victory over UNLV on Saturday in Reno, Nev.

Coleman sank a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to give the Wolf Pack (12-7, 4-3 MWC) a 64-61 lead. UNLV cut the margin to one on Jalen Poyser’s rebound bucket with two seconds left, but Coleman made one of two free throws with 1.4 to go and sophomore guard Patrick McCaw missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have won it for the Runnin’ Rebels (12-8, 3-4).

Forward Cameron Oliver scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and senior guard Tyron Criswell added 11 points for Nevada, which won for the third time in four games.

Senior forward Ben Carter led UNLV with nine points while freshman forward Stephen Zimmerman added seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rebels.

Nevada won it at the free throw line, sinking 27-of-37 attempts while UNLV was 14 for 28, including 1 for 6 by Zimmerman.

Both teams struggled offensively in a ragged and physical first half that saw five ties and five lead changes. Nevada used a late 10-0 run and driving basket by Coleman to take a 25-24 halftime lead.

UNLV led by as many as nine points midway through the second half, the second time 49-40 after Carter sank both ends of a one-and-one with 10:32 left. Nevada used a 14-4 run capped by a steal and dunk by junior guard DJ Fenner to take a 54-53 lead with 5:31 to go.

The Wolf Pack took the lead for good 61-60 on a free throw by freshman guard Lindsey Drew with a minute remaining.