New Mexico 87, UNLV 83

New Mexico forward Tim Williams and UNLV guard Jordan Cornish traded shot-for-shot down the stretch, but it was Williams and the Lobos who came out on top 87-83 on Tuesday at WisePies Arena in Albuquerque, N.M.

Despite Williams scoring 12 straight and Cornish nailing three straight 3-pointers to keep the Rebels within one possession of taking the lead, it was New Mexico’s free-throw shooting that secured the win.

The Lobos, who connected on 28 of 36 foul shots, scored their final six points from the charity stripe with guard Cullen Neal accounting for three and guard Xavier Adams sinking two crucial shots that put New Mexico (14-8, 7-2 Mountain West) up 85-81 with 14 seconds left.

In a nip-and-tuck second half, there were nine ties and eight lead changes. The Rebels (13-10, 4-6) led 73-72 with just over four minutes left when Williams put the Lobos up for good at 74-73. He scored the next eight Lobos points, but New Mexico couldn’t shake the Rebels because of Cornish.

Cornish finished with 17 points on 6 of 10 and 5 of 6 from downtown -- his only miss coming with five seconds left.

Williams led the Lobos with 29 points. Guard Elijah Brown recorded 26 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Neal compiled 11 points, six boards and four assists for New Mexico.

Freshman forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr. led the Rebels with 21 points and nine rebounds.

UNLV scored only 52 points last time out in a loss to San Diego State. On Tuesday, the Rebels surpassed that mark less than four minutes into the second half.

UNLV is 4-3 under interim coach Todd Simon, who took over for the fired Dave Rice on Jan. 10.

It was the Lobos’ fourth win in a row and seventh victory in their past nine games.