Preview: UNLV at San Diego State

San Diego State looks to take another step toward the longest winning streak in school history when it hosts UNLV on Saturday. The Aztecs’ run reached 14 straight - six shy of the record - with a 68-60 triumph over Fresno State on Wednesday that stands as the team’s fifth consecutive victory by 10 or fewer points. Xavier Thames broke out for 28 points, one shy of his season high, as No. 11 San Diego State remained the lone unbeaten in Mountain West Conference play.

The Runnin’ Rebels lost two straight at home before going on the road to top New Mexico 76-73 on Wednesday. Bryce Dejean-Jones paced the attack with 23 points as UNLV picked up its third straight road win since a narrow loss at Arizona in December. The Runnin’ Rebels swept the two-game series last season and have won three meetings in a row.

TV: 6:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT UNLV (11-6, 2-2 Mountain West): Dejean-Jones missed his only two attempts from beyond the arc versus New Mexico but his teammates combined to go 7-for-11 from long distance. That represents a vast improvement from an early issue in conference play, as the Runnin’ Rebels had made just 10-of-52 3-pointers in their first three Mountain West games. Leading sharpshooter Kevin Olekaibe was 4-for-5 on Wednesday after being held without a 3-pointer the previous game, the first time that has happened to the senior since last March.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (15-1, 4-0): The Aztecs are 9-1 overall in games decided by 10 points or fewer, the lone blemish being a nine-point defeat at the hands of top-ranked Arizona more than two months ago. The ability to close out games bodes well for the long-term aspirations of head coach Steve Fisher’s squad, which might avoid some of those tight finishes if it can improve upon its foul shooting. San Diego State gets to the line more than anyone in the league by a considerable margin (31 attempts per game), but is among the nation’s worst once it gets there, posting a 63.9 percent mark.

TIP-INS

1. Each of the past seven encounters have been decided by single digits.

2. Aztecs F Josh Davis has recorded at least 10 rebounds in 10 consecutive games.

3. Rebels F Khem Birch had 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots in the previous meeting last February, a 72-70 win for UNLV.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 76, UNLV 68