Defense helps No. 10 San Diego State beat UNLV

SAN DIEGO -- Defense helped 10th-ranked San Diego State extend its winning streak to 15 games.

The Aztecs built a double-digit lead in the first half and held off several runs in the second half by Nevada-Las Vegas for a 63-52 Mountain West Conference victory Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 12,414 at Viejas Arena.

“The versatility that we have and the willingness to say we’ve got to guard allowed us to win the game,” San Diego coach Steve Fisher said. “They’re a hard team to score on. I leaned over to (assistant coach) Mark Fisher at the 17-minute mark (of the first half) and said ‘do you think we’ll have one hit the rim?'”

Guard Xavier Thames, despite shooting 3 of 14 from the field, led San Diego State (16-1, 5-0) with 18 points as the Aztecs snapped a three-game losing streak to the Rebels (11-7, 2-3). Forward Josh Davis added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Aztecs.

“Every time we play UNLV it’s always going to be a good game,” said Thames, who hit 11 of 12 free throws and also had four assists. “I‘m just happy we came out and got the win.”

San Diego State’s winning streak is the school’s second longest, trailing only the 2010-11 team that won 20 in a row.

Related Coverage Preview: UNLV at San Diego State

Guard Bryce Dejean-Jones scored 15 points to lead the Rebels, and forward Roscoe Smith finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. UNLV guard Deville Smith had 13 points.

San Diego State held UNLV to a season low in points and field-goal percentage (30 percent). The Rebels also were a miserable 2 of 18 on 3-pointers. Though the Aztecs didn’t set the nets on fire, hitting only 33.9 percent (20 of 59) of their shots and 2 of 11 from behind the arc, they found enough offense to prevail.

The Aztecs’ lone loss this season was to top-ranked Arizona in the second game.

The Rebels rallied in the second half after trailing by as much as 17 points in the first, but the deficit was too large to overcome. A layup by Deville Smith pulled UNLV to within 50-45 with 5:48 remaining, but it got no closer.

“This was a really, really good win for us against a team that mirrors us with their length, athleticism and how they want to play (and) how hard they play,” Fisher said.

UNLV had won eight of its last 10 games and five of its past six on the road, including a 76-73 win at New Mexico on Wednesday night, before Saturday’s loss.

The Rebels missed 12 of their first 13 shots from the field and San Diego State misfired on 11 of 13 to open the game.

”We just dug ourselves too deep a hole in the first half,“ UNLV coach Dave Rice said. ”It’s hard against a terrific team like San Diego State to dig yourselves into a hole. I thought we battled for the entire game. I think there were times when we settled probably for tough jump shots. When one team holds the other one to 30 percent and the other one shoots 34 percent, it’s two pretty good defensive team battling. They just made a few more plays than we did.‘’

After Roscoe Smith’s jumper tied the score 9-9, the Aztecs went on a 13-0 spurt for a 22-9 lead after a basket by Thames with 5:38 remaining in the half.

San Diego State increased the margin to 28-11 after a tip-in by center Skylar Spencer with 3:31 left.

UNLV made a brief run to cut the deficit to 28-18 on a 3-pointer by guard Kevin Olekaibe, but San Diego State closed the half with a 3-point basket by Thames for a 34-20 advantage at the break.

The Rebels missed 25 of their 33 shots from the field (24.2 percent) in the half. San Diego State converted 12 of 34 (35.3 percent).

San Diego State made 21 of 27 free throws compared to only 8 of 11 for UNLV. Fisher said his club’s ability to drive the lane was crucial to that advantage.

“We are a team that’s hard to guard off the bounce,” Fisher said. “Xavier Thames, in particular, knows how to lay. He gets angles, he knows how to lean into you (and) he knows when to cross over and pull back.”

NOTES: UNLV F Roscoe Smith led the nation in rebounding entering the game, averaging 12.5 per game. He also ranked second in double-doubles with 11. Teammate F Khem Birch was third in the Mountain West Conference in rebounding at 9.8. ... San Diego State G Xavier Thames was the conference leader in steals at 1.9 per game entering the game. ... The Aztecs entered the game as the conference leader in scoring defense at 55.9 points per game.