San Diego State 92, UNLV 56
Hurricane Harvey
#US College Basketball
March 6, 2016 / 5:36 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior forward Winston Shepard and sophomore guard Trey Kell scored 18 points apiece to lead San Diego State to a 92-56 victory over visiting UNLV on Saturday night at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Sophomore forward Malik Pope had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for San Diego State (23-8, 16-2 Mountain West). Junior guard Dakarai Allen had 10 points.

Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw scored 21 points for UNLV (17-14, 8-10). Freshman forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The teams traded leads early in the opening period. San Diego State went up 9-5 on a jumper by Shepard. UNLV took a 14-10 lead on a 3-pointer by McCaw, but the Aztecs staged a 17-4 run to go up 27-18 on a jumper by Shepard.

San Diego State took a 42-27 advantage at the break and continued to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the second half.

The Aztecs went up 48-27 on a 3-pointer by Kell and extended their lead to 37 points.

San Diego State shot 48.5 percent from the field while holding UNLV to 30.4-percent shooting. The Aztecs also amassed a 52-36 rebounding advantage.

