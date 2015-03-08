UNLV has enough left to handle San Jose State

A spate of injuries has left UNLV short-handed as it heads into the Mountain West Conference Tournament, but the Runnin’ Rebels were still too strong for lowly San Jose State on Saturday night.

Sophomore forward Christian Wood posted his 18th double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a 71-58 victory over the Spartans at the Event Center in San Jose, Calif.

Senior guard Jelan Kendrick had a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UNLV (17-14, 8-10 Mountain West). Freshman forward Dwayne Morgan added 11 points and freshman guard Jordan Cornish contributed 10.

Senior forward Jaleel Williams scored 18 points to lead San Jose State (2-28, 0-18). Sophomore guard Rashad Muhammad scored 16 points and freshman guard Darryl Gaynor II added 14.

UNLV went into the game with just six scholarship players because of injuries. Freshman guard Rashad Vaughn, the team’s leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, missed his seventh consecutive game with a knee injury. Freshman guard Patrick McCaw (concussion), freshman guard Dantley Walker (knee) and junior guard Daquan Cook (knee), who has been out all season, were also unavailable.

Kendrick made 9 of 13 shots from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. UNLV coach Dave Rice said Kendrick’s outside shooting was crucial with a number of other guards out of the lineup.

“We needed his offense, especially starting the game,” Rice said. “I think he gave us a lot of confidence starting the game. Without a couple of our scorers, points from the perimeter are a challenge.”

UNLV rolled to a 74-40 victory over San Jose State on Jan. 10 in Las Vegas. The Rebels weren’t nearly as dominant this time, but they still had enough firepower to outgun the Spartans, who lost 20 in a row to end the regular season.

UNLV took a 14-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Cornish with 13:06 to play in the first half. The Rebels went up 19-12 on a dunk by freshman forward Goodluck Okonoboh with 8:42 to go.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Muhammad sparked an 8-0 run for San Jose State, which took a 20-19 lead on a layup by Williams with 6:39 remaining. The Rebels regained control with a 7-0 run and took a 31-24 lead into the break.

UNLV nearly pulled away on a couple of occasions in the second half, but each time San Jose State battled back. The Rebels mounted a 10-0 run to go up 56-44 with 7:49 to play, but the Spartans rallied again to cut the deficit to five with 4:39 remaining. UNLV finally created the separation it needed when Wood scored six consecutive points to fuel an 8-2 run.

“We shot the ball well in the second half and took care of the glass,” San Jose State coach Dave Wojcik said. “We just didn’t take advantage of making the shots we had tonight. We get down and then fight all the way back to two or four and expend all that energy, and they go on another run.”

UNLV shot 53.1 percent from the field and held San Jose State to 37.9 percent. The Spartans were 9 of 28 from 3-point range.

Rice said Morgan played a big role off the bench to help the Rebels hold on.

“I think it was the 3s that gave them confidence, but I think what won the game for us was Dwayne’s energy and the fact that, the last five or six minutes, we didn’t give up any 3s,” Rice said.

Rice relied heavily on his starters and used only seven players. He said he hopes to have McCaw back in the lineup when the Mountain West tournament begins Wednesday.

“We’re optimistic that he’ll be able to come back to practice on Tuesday, but the concussion protocol is such that he has to make progress every day until we get to Tuesday, so we’ll see,” Rice said. “I’d say we’re cautiously optimistic, but nothing will be certain until Tuesday.”

NOTES: UNLV is 3-4 since freshman G Rashad Vaughn went down with a knee injury. ... The Rebels were third in the nation in blocks going into the game, averaging 6.8 per game. They had five against San Jose State. ... Sophomore G Rashad Muhammad is third all time at San Jose State with 134 career 3-pointers.