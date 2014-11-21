Preview: UNLV vs. Stanford

Stanford has a proven track record of success in early-season tournaments, posting three runner-up finishes in the past five seasons. The Cardinal look for another strong November showing when they play UNLV on Friday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. Both teams enter the matchup unbeaten through two games, although UNLV survived last-second shots to hold off Morehead State by one point and Sam Houston State by two.

UNLV lost 81 percent of its scoring and 75 percent of its rebounding from last season’s 20-13 squad, and debuted this season with five new starters. Freshman guard Rashad Vaughn is averaging 22 points through two games. Stanford, which plays in Brooklyn for the third time in the past 12 months, started its season with comfortable victories over Wofford and South Dakota State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT UNLV (2-0): Vaughn, selected as Mountain West freshman of the year in preseason, has been outstanding in scoring 26 points in his debut against Morehead State and 18 against Sam Houston State – 16 in the second half. Fellow freshman Goodluck Okonoboh has anchored the Running Rebels’ defense, blocking 13 shots in two games. Sophomore forward Christian Wood, who played 30 games last season, posted his first career double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) against Morehead State.

ABOUT STANFORD (2-0): Senior center Stefan Nastic leads the Cardinal in scoring (20 points per game) while hitting 14-of-19 shots from the field, and is tied with Anthony Brown for tops in rebounding (eight per contest). Junior forward Rosco Allen scored a career-high 17 points in the South Dakota State victory. Senior guard Chasson Randle, who ranks fifth in school history in points scored (1,686), is averaging 17.5 points despite shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship game against the Duke-Temple winner.

2. Randle is 651 points from passing Todd Lichti as Stanford’s all-time leading scorer.

3. Stanford leads the all-time series 2-1, but the two teams have not played since an 86-71 Stanford victory on Dec. 13, 2003.

PREDICTION: Stanford 77, UNLV 71