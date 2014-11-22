Preview: UNLV vs. Temple

Both Temple and UNLV struggled in the early moments of their semifinal matchups in the Coaches vs. Cancer semifinals, and that is a big reason why the Owls and Running Rebels find themselves matched up in Saturday’s tournament consolation game in Brooklyn, N.Y. Temple fell behind 9-2 to third-ranked Duke and never got closer than five points the rest of the way in a 74-54 loss. The Running Rebels never recovered from allowing the first 12 points of an 89-60 semifinal defeat to Stanford.

The Running Rebels have struggled to find their stride in three games so far - not surprising, considering UNLV debuted five new starters. Sophomore Christian Wood has been a bright spot, posting two double-doubles so far – including 12 points and 11 rebounds against Stanford. Temple features an experienced backcourt scoring duo in Will Cummings and Quenton DeCosey, who combined for 28 points against the Blue Devils.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT UNLV (2-1): The Running Rebels will look to get freshman guard Rashad Vaughn back on track, as he finished with only seven points against Stanford after scoring 44 points in his first two contests. UNLV hit 5-of-18 3-point attempts Friday, extending its NCAA record streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer to 910. Freshman center Goodluck Okonobho has blocked 14 shots in three games, 13 coming in UNLV’s first two contests.

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-1): The Owls shot 1-for-12 from 3-point range against Duke, after going 9-for-31 in victories over American and Louisiana Tech, and starting forwards Devontae Watson and Mark Williams combined to score just four points on 2-of-7 shooting. Cummings and DeCosey each scored 20 points against Louisiana Tech, while Josh Brown scored 17 in that contest and added 11 against the Blue Devils. The Owls held American to just 37 points and limited Duke to its lowest point total so far this season.

TIP-INS

1. Cummings was just 4-of-26 from the field before hitting 7-of-13 shots Friday.

2. The Running Rebels have been outrebounded 100-68 in their past two games.

3. The two schools have not played since Feb. 19, 1989, a 62-60 UNLV victory; the Running Rebels lead the all-time series 4-1.

PREDICTION: Temple 65, UNLV 58