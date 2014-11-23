Wood scores 18 to lead UNLV over Temple

NEW YORK -- Christian Wood had heard teammates urging him to stay down in the low post for easy baskets.

Through his first 4 1/2 games, Wood did not necessarily get the message. That changed at halftime on Saturday night.

Wood scored 16 of his career-high 18 points in the second half as UNLV took third place in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic with a 57-50 victory over Temple at Barclays Center.

“When you have a group of guys telling you, ‘Hey post up, stop shooting the ball,’ it definitely clicks in my head,” Wood said. “Once you get going down low, you got to stay down low.”

Wood had a virtually flawless second half as he made his first six shots and 7 of 9 in the final 20 minutes. That included a 3-pointer that gave UNLV the lead for good at 29-27 in the opening minute of the half and three dunks.

“I like the post better,” Wood said with a laugh.

“Wood was very, very good out there,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said. “He’s a dominant player”

Wood was 1-for-4 at halftime and had been 13 of 37 through the first four-plus games but he wound up shooting 8 of 15. Wood had a career-high 13 rebounds with 10 coming in the second half.

“After I got a couple of put-backs and a couple of rebounds, I felt like I had it going,” Wood said. “I stayed down low and they kept running plays for me and I just got it going.”

“I thought Chris was extremely aggressive down the stretch,” UNLV coach Dave Rice said. “He did a great job of scoring the ball in the post, emphasis on post and rebounding the ball at will.”

Guard Cameron Doolin added 10 points for the Rebels (3-1), who rebounded from Friday’s 29-point loss to Stanford. UNLV also won despite a difficult night for freshman guard Rashad Vaughn, who missed his first six shots and was 2 of 11.

“It was a character win for us,” Rice said.

Senior guard Will Cummings scored 21 points for Temple (2-2) but was 2 of 7 in the half and 6 of 14 overall. Guard Quentin DeCosey added 11 points but was 3 of 11 and forward Mark Williams was 1 of 10 as the Owls shot 24.1 percent (14 of 58) and made five baskets in the second half.

“I thought we challenged their shot blockers way too much,” Dunphy said. “We didn’t pay attention when they tried to drive it in there and we should have been kicking it out to perimeter shooters.”

UNLV never led until Wood’s 3-pointer and did not trail again the rest of the way. Temple was within 39-37 following a basket by forward Jaylen Bond with 8:42 remaining but Wood and Doolin combined on the next seven points for a 46-37 edge.

Temple did not score another basket for over six minutes when Cummings converted a three-point play with 2:13 remaining that made it 51-48. After Doolin missed a wild shot, DeCosey missed an uncontested game-tying 3-pointer with about 90 seconds left.

The teams traded misses and guard Patrick McCaw converted a layup with 50 seconds remaining before UNLV sealed it at the foul line.

Temple opened a 9-2 edge on consecutive baskets by Cummings and DeCosey that forced UNLV to call a 30-second timeout with 15:22 remaining. The Rebels were 1-for-7 and Vaughn missed his first four shots.

UNLV cut the lead to 20-19 on a 3-pointer by Doolin with just over four minutes remaining and again was within one on a 3-pointer by Vaughn a minute later.

After Vaughn missed a pair of foul shots with 2:18 remaining, Temple scored five straight points before Doolin’s basket in the final seconds made it 27-24 at halftime.

NOTES: By suffering their worst loss under coach Dave Rice, the Rebels did not meet Duke for the first time since their classic national semifinal game in 1991, a 79-78 win by Duke. ... UNLV faced Temple for the sixth time and first time since Jan. 13, 1990 in Philadelphia when the Rebels won 82-76. In that meeting, a combined 56 fouls were called and UNLV’s Larry Johnson had 26 points and 12 rebounds. ... Temple junior F Jaylen Bond, a transfer from Texas, was limited to 19 minutes Friday against Duke after tweaking his ankle injury in the first half. A spokesman from the school said Bond tweaked the ankle in a different place, but said he was fine.