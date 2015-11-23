Preview: UNLV vs. UCLA

UCLA appears to be heading in the right direction after a rough start to the season, and the Bruins will get their first test away from home Monday when they meet UNLV in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. UCLA dropped its season opener to Monmouth and then barely escaped with a five-point victory against Cal Poly before having an easier time Thursday against Pepperdine, getting five players to score in double figures in the 81-67 victory.

UNLV beat the same Cal Poly team by two points in its season opener and knocked off two more inferior opponents to go to 3-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Patrick McCaw has been strong on both ends of the floor for the Rebels, as the 6-7 guard is averaging 16.7 points through the first three games while being a disruptive force on defense. McCaw will likely be matched against UCLA wing Isaac Hamilton, who has played better the last two games following his 0-for-6 shooting performance against Monmouth. Bryce Alford has also strung together two strong performances after a poor opener, getting 19 points and five assists against Pepperdine while committing one turnover.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UNLV (3-0): Two freshmen and another newcomer are also averaging double figures in scoring for the Rebels this season. Stephen Zimmerman is a 7-footer from Las Vegas who has recorded double-doubles in each of the last two games and missed a third by one rebound in the win over Cal Poly. Jerome Seagears, a senior guard who last played at Rutgers in the 2013-14 season, has also reached double digits in scoring in all three games.

ABOUT UCLA (2-1): Tony Parker has been the most valuable and consistent player for the Bruins through the first three games, reaching double figures in points and rebounds in all three. The 6-9 senior forward isn’t scratching out double-doubles either, as he has at least 15 points and 14 rebounds in every game. Parker and freshman point guard Aaron Holiday each had six turnovers in the season opener, but they have cleaned up that part of their game as well, combining for five giveaways in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Parker is the first UCLA player to open the season with three straight double-doubles since Bill Walton had nine straight to start the 1973-74 campaign.

2. UCLA hasn’t played UNLV since 1988, but Bruins coach Steve Alford last coached against the Rebels in 2013, when his New Mexico team beat them in the finals of the Mountain West tournament, his second-to-last game before taking the UCLA job.

3. UNLV G Ike Nwamu played for Mercer the last two seasons and scored 11 points off the bench in the Bears’ upset against third-seeded Duke in the first round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: UCLA 82, UNLV 71