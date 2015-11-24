UCLA 77, UNLV 75

Freshman guard Aaron Holiday sank all eight of his free-throw tries in the final 90 seconds, including a pair with 5.8 remaining that proved to be the game-winning points as UCLA edged UNLV 77-75 Monday night in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Junior guard Brice Alford and sophomore center Thomas Welch each scored 20 points and Holiday finished with 18 for the Bruins (3-1), who will face Kansas (2-1), a 123-72 winner over host Chaminade in Tuesday night’s semifinals.

Sophomore guard Patrick McCaw led UNLV (3-1) with 20 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 6.6 seconds. McCaw’s final 3 came with .05 remaining but the Rebels were unable to force a turnover on the ensuing inbounds plays and time ran out.

UCLA, which finished with 19 turnovers but made up for it by sinking 23 of 24 free throws, struggled early against UNLV’s press, turning the ball over four times and missing several close shots as the Runnin’ Rebels built a 18-10 lead.

But the Bruins switched to a 3-2 zone and went on a 21-4 run over a seven-minute stretch to go ahead 31-22 en route to a 41-35 halftime lead.

The Bruins led by as many as seven points early in the second half before UNLV went on a 15-4 run capped by a McCaw 3-pointer to lead 62-58. But the Rebels went cold after that and UCLA took control with a 17-7 run to seize control.

Senior guard Jerome Seagears finished with 12 points and 7-foot freshman forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr. added 10 points and 13 rebounds for UNLV. The Rebels, who fell to 0-5 all-time against UCLA, finished just 14 of 22 at the free-throw line.