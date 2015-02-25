Utah State rolls over UNLV

LOGAN, Utah -- A second chance was all Utah State needed against UNLV.

The Aggies had a potential road win over the Rebels slip through their fingers a month ago after making some critical mistakes down the stretch. Facing UNLV for the second time this season, Utah State finished the job.

Guard Chris Smith scored 20 points and forward David Collette and guard Darius Perkins added 17 apiece to help the Aggies run away for a 83-65 victory over the Rebels on Tuesday night.

Forward Jalen Moore chipped in 16 points for the Aggies, who won their fifth consecutive game. Utah State (17-10, 10-5 Mountain West) also posted its fourth victory in 34 all-time contests against the Rebels.

“We all want to win,” Moore said. “We’re hungry for wins. Five games in a row in the Mountain West is pretty good. It’s a huge confidence boost for us.”

Forward Dwayne Morgan and guard Patrick McCaw each scored 13 points to lead UNLV (15-13, 6-9 MW). Forward Christian Wood added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels, who couldn’t overcome hot second-half shooting from the Aggies.

Utah State went 17-for-29 (58.6 percent) from the field in the second half -- including 6-for-8 from 3-point range -- to overcome a three-point halftime deficit.

The Aggies shot 31-for-57 ( 54.4 percent) from the field for the game and 11-for-20 (55 percent) from 3-point range.

“We came out ready to play in the second half,” Moore said. “We were giving them too many easy buckets and that kind of stuff in the first half. We came out and played better defense, went on a run right out of the half. That’s what fueled us to the win tonight.”

After trailing most of the first half, Utah State used a 9-0 run to quickly jump out in front after halftime. Moore and Collette capped the run with back-to-back baskets off UNLV turnovers, giving the Aggies a 44-38 lead.

That set the tone for an even bigger run a couple of minutes later. Perkins and Smith each drained a 3-pointer to bookend a three-point play by Moore, giving Utah State its first double-digit lead at 55-44 with 12:03 remaining.

The Rebels started slow offensively, missing eight of their first 10 shots after halftime.

“We weren’t making shots in the second half and I thought it really affected our execution on the defensive end,” UNLV coach Dave Rice said.

UNLV ran off nine straight points and cut the deficit to 55-53 on forward Goodluck Okonoboh’s short step-back jumper with 9:40 left. That was as close as the Rebels could get. Utah State slammed the door on any further comeback attempt.

Collette scored back-to-back baskets to ignite a decisive 20-4 run for the Aggies. When Moore punctuated the run with an uncontested 3-pointer, Utah State led 75-57 with 3:55 left.

“I thought we got a little bit impatient in the second half,” Rice said. “The game was physical ... and I thought we settled for a few too many quick shots. ... I just didn’t think we made Utah State work hard enough on the defensive end.”

UNLV endured a prolonged first-half shooting drought, missing 11 of 13 shots over a seven-minute stretch, but Utah State missed eight of 10 shots during the same span.

Utah State tied the score eight times before halftime but couldn’t quite get over the hump. After Aggies guard Darius Perkins drilled a 3-pointer to make it 23-23, UNLV answered with a 10-2 run to take its largest lead of the half at 33-25. Guard Cody Doolin ignited the spurt with a go-ahead 3-pointer, and McCaw capped it with another basket from distance.

The Aggies produced their own 10-2 run to get back in the game, tying it up at 35-35 on a 3-pointer from guard JoJo McGlaston with 1:04 left before halftime. Wood drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer a few seconds later to help UNLV take a 38-35 lead into the locker room.

The Rebels shot 16-of-33 (48.5 percent) from the field before halftime -- a stat that didn’t sit well with Utah State.

“We weren’t playing defense in the first half and we did in the second half,” Collette said. “The stats will show it. Go ahead and look at it. We played offense the whole game, but our defense struggled in the first half. That’s all we talked about at halftime and we came out and performed.”

NOTES: UNLV opened the first half making five of its first seven shots and closed the half making seven of its last eight shots. ... Utah State Fs Jalen Moore (15.5 ppg) and David Collette (12.9 ppg) are one of just two pairs of teammates to rank in the top 10 in the Mountain West Conference in scoring. ... Entering the week, UNLV ranked third nationally in total blocks (187) and blocks per game (6.9). The Rebels finished with five blocked shots against Utah State.