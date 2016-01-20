FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UNLV 80, Utah State 68
January 20, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Forward Derrick Jones. Jr. scored 20 points and forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr. added 12 points and 16 rebounds to lead UNLV to an 80-68 victory over Utah State on Tuesday night.

Forward Dwayne Morgan chipped in 13 points and guard Jerome Seagears added 12 points to lead the Rebels. UNLV (12-7, 3-3 MW) earned its third straight victory after a 0-3 start in Mountain West play.

Guard Chris Smith scored 16 points while guard Shawn Rector and forward Lew Evans scored 12 points apiece to lead the Aggies. Utah State (11-7, 3-4 MW) saw a two-game conference winning streak snapped.

UNLV shot 61 percent from the field (17-of-28) in the second half while holding the Aggies to 32 percent shooting (11-of-34). The Rebels dominated in transition, outscoring Utah State 23-2 in fastbreak points.

Jones Jr. scored a pair of layups and a dunk to fuel a 8-2 run that gave UNLV a 19-15 lead early in the first half. Utah State went in front on a dunk from forward Jalen Moore and a Smith 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. The Aggies boosted their lead to 23-21 on a jumper from guard Darius Perkins.

The Rebels retook a 26-23 lead when guard Ike Nwamu converted 3-point play and Morgan turned a steal into a dunk. UNLV then traded baskets with Utah State until blowing the game wide open in the second half.

UNLV came out of the locker room and promptly ripped off a 21-2 run over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half. Jones Jr. capped the lengthy spurt off with a dunk to give the Rebels a 56-38 lead with 13:31 left in regulation. Utah State trimmed the lead to 56-46 on an 8-0 run fueled by 3-pointers from Moore and Smith.

Utah State cut the lead to eight when Rector made a pair of free throws to make it 66-58 with 6:28 remaining. The Aggies could get no closer. Jones, Jr. drained a jumper to give UNLV a double-digit lead again a few seconds later and a 3-pointer from Nwamu put the Rebels ahead 73-60 with 4:02 left.

