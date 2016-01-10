Wyoming 59, UNLV 57

Junior guard Jason McManamen scored 17 points to help Wyoming overcome a 17-point deficit for a 59-57 win over UNLV in a Mountain West game on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

Senior guard Josh Adams had 12 points, and sophomore guard Alexander Aka Gorski and freshman forward Jordan Naughton each added 11 for the Cowboys (9-8, 2-2 Mountain West), who won their second straight.

Runnin’ Rebels senior guard Ike Nwamu and freshman forward Derrick Jones Jr. each scored 10 points for UNLV (9-7, 0-3)

UNLV led 22-5 midway through the first half before Wyoming used a 20-9 surge to pull within 31-27 at halftime.

Aka Gorski’s 3-pointer gave the Cowboys their first lead at 34-33 with 18:18 remaining, and neither side led by more than five in the final 13:20.

A free throw for Aka Gorski made it 55-52 with 1:08 left and the Runnin’ Rebels missed two 3-pointers and a jumper on the next possession before being forced to foul.

Wyoming sank four free throws in the final 31 seconds to seal the win.