FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wyoming 59, UNLV 57
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 10, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Wyoming 59, UNLV 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Wyoming 59, UNLV 57

Junior guard Jason McManamen scored 17 points to help Wyoming overcome a 17-point deficit for a 59-57 win over UNLV in a Mountain West game on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

Senior guard Josh Adams had 12 points, and sophomore guard Alexander Aka Gorski and freshman forward Jordan Naughton each added 11 for the Cowboys (9-8, 2-2 Mountain West), who won their second straight.

Runnin’ Rebels senior guard Ike Nwamu and freshman forward Derrick Jones Jr. each scored 10 points for UNLV (9-7, 0-3)

UNLV led 22-5 midway through the first half before Wyoming used a 20-9 surge to pull within 31-27 at halftime.

Aka Gorski’s 3-pointer gave the Cowboys their first lead at 34-33 with 18:18 remaining, and neither side led by more than five in the final 13:20.

A free throw for Aka Gorski made it 55-52 with 1:08 left and the Runnin’ Rebels missed two 3-pointers and a jumper on the next possession before being forced to foul.

Wyoming sank four free throws in the final 31 seconds to seal the win.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.