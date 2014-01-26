Preview: Utah at Arizona

Top-ranked Arizona can set a school record for consecutive victories and looks to remain unbeaten when it hosts Utah in Sunday’s Pac-12 encounter. The Wildcats’ 19-game winning streak matches the mark set by the 1992-93 and 1997-98 squads and the 6-0 start in conference play is the school’s best since the 2002-03 campaign. Utah lost to Arizona State in the front end of a three-game road swing that concludes against Colorado.

The Wildcats have been a fixture atop the national rankings behind a well-balanced roster and their average winning margin is 18.8 points. Coach Sean Miller doesn’t want his players resting on their laurels and has reminded them that the Utes are dangerous despite their 0-3 mark in Pac-12 road games. “Utah is one of the more improved teams in the country,” Miller told reporters. “If you look at their scores, even when they’ve lost they play everyone to the wire.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT UTAH (14-5, 3-4 Pac-12): Guard Delon Wright is the biggest reason for the Utes’ improvement this season as the all-purpose player is shooting 61.5 percent from the field. Wright leads Utah in assists (5.1) and steals (49) and also ranks second in scoring (15.9) and rebounding (7.2) behind forward Jordan Loveridge (16.7 and 8.1). Wright has topped 20 points five times – including 21 in the loss to Arizona State – and has scored in double figures in all but one game.

ABOUT ARIZONA (19-0, 6-0): Junior guard Nick Johnson is in the mix for Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.4) and 3-pointers (32) while playing heady defense. Johnson’s 114 career steals rank third among active Pac-12 players and he recently became the 48th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points. Forwards Aaron Gordon (12.4 points, team-best 7.6 rebounds) and Brandon Ashley (12.2) are also averaging in double digits while point guard T.J. McConnell has a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio while averaging 6.1 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won the last seven meetings.

2. The Wildcats have won 16 consecutive home games and have a 33-7 home mark in Pac-12 play during Miller’s five seasons.

3. Utah is shooting a solid 50.8 percent from the field and holding opponents to 39.9.

PREDICTION: Arizona 78, Utah 62