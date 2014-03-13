Preview: Utah vs. Arizona

Arizona appears to have a firm hold on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens at this week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas - beginning with a quarterfinal matchup against Utah on Thursday. Things are more unclear for the No. 8 seed Utes, who remain squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble even after defeating Washington 67-61 in Wednesday’s first round. Utah has lost nine straight to top-seeded Arizona, but gave the Wildcats a scare Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City before falling 67-63 in overtime.

The Wildcats had their five-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a 64-57 loss at Oregon, but coach Sean Miller wasn’t all that concerned by the outcome. “The way I look at it is, going into Vegas very focused coming off a loss I think is a really healthy thing,” Miller told reporters. “If we would have won, sometimes what you start to do is take yourself for granted.” Utah figures to have Arizona’s attention, especially after the Utes outrebounded the Wildcats 37-31 in their last meeting.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (21-10): Guard Delon Wright backed up his all-Pac-12 first team section with a solid performance Wednesday, when he filled the box score with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists against the Huskies. Center Dallin Bachynski averaged 9.5 rebounds in two games against Arizona this season, but is averaging just 4.2 over his last five contests. The Utes, who have won four of their last five games, are looking to pull off the upset after winning two games in last year’s tournament before losing to eventual champion Oregon.

ABOUT ARIZONA (28-3): The Wildcats dominated the Pac-12 awards, with guard Nick Johnson (Player of the Year), forward Aaron Gordon (top freshman) and Miller (Coach of the Year) each praised for leading the Wildcats to a 15-3 mark in league play. Point guard T.J. McConnell was a second-team all-Pac-12 selection and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was named to the all-freshman team, but center Kaleb Tarczewski was denied league honors despite shooting a Pac-12-best 58.1 percent in league play. McConnell heads into the tournament with 38 assists and just six turnovers over his final six games.

TIP-INS

1. The matchup features the top two Pac-12 teams in scoring defense in Arizona (58.7) and Utah (64).

2. Utah is 19-3 when leading at halftime.

3. Johnson scored a game-high 22 points in Arizona’s 65-56 victory over Utah in Tucson on Jan. 26.

PREDICTION: Arizona 68, Utah 61