Preview: Utah at Arizona

The Pac-12 Conference will have its first matchup between top-10 teams in nearly seven years when No. 9 Arizona hosts eighth-ranked Utah on Saturday. The Wildcats have won 31 straight on their home floor, but they’ll face a Utah team that came into Thursday allowing 55.1 points per game and holding opponents to 36.4 percent shooting - both 11th-best in the nation. Arizona starting shooting guard Gabe York, the team’s top 3-point shooter, missed Thursday’s win against Colorado with an ankle sprain.

After scoring 18 points three times this season, Arizona freshman Stanley Johnson finally hit the 20-point plateau when he netted 22 against the Buffaloes. Foul trouble limited him to 26 minutes, four field-goal attempts and a season-low seven points in the upset loss to Oregon State four days earlier, but he did not commit a foul against Colorado while playing 32 minutes. Staying on the floor and contributing offensively will be a key to beating the Utes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (14-2, 4-0 Pac-12): The Utes have a pair of 7-footers in Jakob Poeltl and Dallin Bachynski, but neither are the type of player who can take over a game on either end of the floor. Utah instead will continue to rely on its starting backcourt tandem of Delon Wright and Brandon Taylor, who combined for 34 points in a 17-point win at Arizona State on Thursday. Wright had a solid all-around game against the Wildcats in Tucson last season, posting 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the 65-56 loss.

ABOUT ARIZONA (15-2, 3-1): If the Wildcats don’t have the services of York, look for the extra minutes to go to Elliott Pitts, who took advantage of the additional playing time Thursday by scoring a career-high 12 points while shooting 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Arizona is hoping 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski can get more involved on the glass, as he’s combined for two rebounds in the last two games - including a 43-minute stretch without a board. Brandon Ashley picked up the slack with 11 rebounds against Colorado, but the three starting frontcourt players combined for six in the loss to Oregon State.

TIP-INS

1. Utah shot 53.7 percent against Arizona State to move past Duke and into sixth place in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.3.

2. The Utes have won seven consecutive games overall and four straight in conference play for the first time since coach Larry Krystkowiak took over prior to the 2011-12 season.

3. The Wildcats are averaging 26.7 free throws per game, which is tied for seventh-most in the nation.

PREDICTION: Utah 68, Arizona 67