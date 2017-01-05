Preview: Utah at Arizona

Arizona has done well this season without the starting lineup many expected all summer, and the No. 17 Wildcats will try to keep their momentum moving forward Thursday night when they host Utah in a Pac-12 game. Arizona welcomed back injured point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright last week and won both games to give the Wildcats a solid start to conference play, but the Utes will pose a much stiffer challenge.

The Utes are a lot stronger team than they were three weeks ago thanks to the additions of David Collette and Sedrick Barefield - who became eligible following their transfers from others programs - and the return of Kyle Kuzma, who missed two games over Christmas weekend after spraining his ankle. Collette, a 6-8 forward from Utah State, is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds through his first five games while Barefield, a 6-2 guard from SMU, is averaging 14.2 points and has drained 10-for-21 from 3-point range. Arizona has a pair of 7-footers in its starting lineup so the Wildcats should be able to counter Collette and Kuzma, but Barefield could give Arizona problems as its two primary shooting guards are freshmen. Reports continue to circulate that Allonzo Trier, who was expected to be Arizona's top returning scorer this season, may be close to playing for the first time this season after sitting out with an unspecified suspension.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT UTAH (10-3, 1-0 Pac-12): Kuzma looked a lot more like himself in his return from injury than Jackson-Cartwright did, totaling 14 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes of a 76-60 win Sunday against Colorado. Kuzma produced five consecutive double-doubles earlier this season and the third-year player has the type of experience that should come in handy against a young Arizona team. Lorenzo Bonam might be playing better than anyone on the Utes after scoring a team-high 15 points against Colorado and draining all three of his 3-point attempts.

ABOUT ARIZONA (13-2, 2-0): Jackson-Cartwright wasn't considered a scoring threat before he went down with injury but he's been a total non-threat since his return, combining for two points while playing a total of 42 minutes over the last two games. Kadeem Allen will likely remain in the starting five until Jackson-Cartwright can begin showing signs of his former self, but the senior guard is not as much of a true point guard as Jackson-Cartwright. Fortunately for whomever is playing point guard, 7-footers Lauri Markkanen and Dusan Ristic are big targets in the middle and know what to do with the ball when it's in their hands.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats lead the all-time series against the Utes, 30-29.

2. The last time Utah allowed 100 points in a game was Jan. 11, 2011 - a 104-79 loss to BYU.

3. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak is the only three-time Big Sky Player of the Year (1984-86).

PREDICTION: Arizona 81, Utah 77