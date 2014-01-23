Preview: Utah at Arizona State

Getting beaten badly by the No. 1 team in the nation isn’t exactly a good thing, but getting seven days before your next game to work out the kinks might be. For Arizona State, it’s been a week since rival Arizona beat it by 23 points, and the Sun Devils will be ready to rebound when they play at home for the first time in 17 days by hosting Utah on Thursday. Coach Herb Sendek’s squad could use a better performance after dropping two straight and three of their first five Pac-12 contests.

For Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak,it may be a matter of making sure his players don’t look past the SunDevils to their own meeting with the top team in the nation thisweekend. The Runnin’ Utes have won two straight, including an upsetof UCLA last weekend, but are 0-3 on the roadthis season. Delon Wright is coming off a Pac-12 Player of the Weekhonor after averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists inUtah’s two wins last week.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac 12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (14-4, 3-3 Pac 12):The Utes are excited about the possibilities of freshman guardKenneth Ogbe from Germany, who looks to be ready to make the nextstep toward being a solid contributor for the team. The 6-6 Ogbe had12 points in 12 minutes off the bench against UCLA after scoring justtwo points in his last four games, showing some of the potential theteam saw when he scored 20 at the Utes’ intrasquad scrimmage inOctober. “He’s a great example of a kid who stays with it,”Krystkowiak told the Salt Lake City Tribune. “It’s just a lot for acollege freshman to handle. He’s much improved defensively and theentire locker room is off the charts happy for him because he hasn‘tpouted.”

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (13-5, 2-3):Senior center Jordan Bachynski has stood tall against most of the SunDevils’ competition this year, leading the nation in blocks with 4.5per game. He gets to face someone he’s used to seeing when the Utescome to town, as younger brother Dallin has become a key reserve forUtah this season and will likely be matched up against Jordan quite abit, though the elder Bachynski isn’t looking to take it easy onanyone. “That’s something I pride myself in, being a nice guy,treating people around me like I wanted to be treated,” JordanBachynski told USA Today. “You can’t really do that if you want tobe successful on the basketball court. You have to flip a switch andturn into someone completely different.”

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won 12 of its 14games this season by double figures and is third in the nation inscoring margin at plus-19.9.

2. Sun Devils G Jahii Carson is24 points away from the 1,000-point plateau, with only Ike Diogu andJames Harden reaching the milestone faster in Arizona State history.

3. The Utes are third in thecountry in shooting percentage at 51.0 and rank 10th inthe nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.59).

PREDICTION: Arizona State 72,Utah 68