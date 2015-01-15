Preview: Utah at Arizona State

Eighth-ranked Utah puts its dominating defense to the test when it goes on the road for the first time in Pac-12 Conference play with Thursday’s trip to Arizona State. The Utes held three league foes to 47.7 points in home victories and leads the league in scoring defense and rebounding margin. “Brandon (Taylor) set the tone, and it becomes a little contagious seeing him out there doing the work he’s doing,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told the media earlier this week. “Defensively, we’ve gotten pretty darn good collectively, but it always takes some individual guys.”

Taylor and Delon Wright lead the Utes’ perimeter defense while a couple 7-footers make Utah tough inside. Arizona State has struggled offensively but still has strong scoring options in forwards Shaquielle McKissic and Eric Jacobsen. “We definitely need to focus on defense and rebounding for an away game,” Utah freshman forward Brekkott Chapman told the Deseret News. “(There has) been a big focus on some rebounding and finishing the plays.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT UTAH (13-2, 3-0 Pac-12): The Utes have also been solid offensively, ranking eighth nationally in shooting (50.1 percent) entering Wednesday behind Wright (56.9) and freshman Jakob Poeltl (65.2). Wright leads the team with 14.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 steals and the 7-foot Poeltl adds 9.5 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds.Forward Jordan Loveridge is averaging 10 points in his past four games since returning from in-season knee surgery.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (8-8, 0-3): The Sun Devils, who have won eight straight home conference games, have more turnovers (53) that field goals (50) in league play and are averaging 50.7 points in those three losses. McKissic (11 points, 4.6 rebounds) and Jacobsen (10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds) are two of the four Sun Devils averaging double figures, but they are the only ones to score more than nine points in a league game. Coach Herb Sendek told the Arizona Republic that freshman point guards Tra Holder and Kodi Justice will see more minutes as the Sun Devils try to find a consistent offense.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has trailed for a total of 7 minutes, 28 seconds in its three Pac-12 games.

2. The teams have split their last six meetings with Arizona State winning three at home by a combined 10 points.

3. Wright, who was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 on Wednesday, averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists and 3.3 steals in four

road games this season.

PREDICTION: Utah 72, Arizona State 58