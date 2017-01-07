Preview: Utah at Arizona State

Arizona State on Thursday played its first gamedecided by one possession this season and came out on top, edging visitingColorado 78-77. The Sun Devils are expecting another tight one Saturday as theyhost Utah.

Entering Pac-12 play Dec. 30, Arizona State hadn’t had agame – win or loss – decided by fewer than eight points, but the Sun Devilshave now played two and won both in their first three conference games. “It’s fun tobe in those competitive games and to feel like you're giving your best shot,that you’re giving some blows and they’re coming back,” Arizona State coachBobby Hurley said in his post-game news conference Thursday. “When you'replaying good teams, you have to play tight games. I think we have enoughoffense and playmakers that if we put ourselves in close games, there areenough guys who can make plays to put us over the top.” Utah, meanwhile, iscoming off a 66-56 loss at No. 17 Arizona on Thursday night, never regainingthe lead after enduring a near-seven-minute scoreless drought in the firsthalf. “We went on a dryspell, and you can only defend them for so long,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiaktold the media afterward. “That’s when the lead expanded, but we’re growing, we’regetting better.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12): The loss was theUtes’ seventh straight in Tucson, and foul trouble (a 17-8 disadvantage) and3-point shooting struggles (4-of-21) played big roles in the team’s first loss sincebefore Christmas break. Forward David Collette, the Utes’ leading scorer at 15points per outing, was in foul trouble most of the night, but still finishedwith a team-leading 13 points. Kyle Kuzma (13.8 points, team-leading 9.2rebounds), Sedrick Barefield (13.3 points), Lorenzo Bonam (12.8), Devon Daniels(10.3) and JoJo Zamora (10.1) also have double-digit scoring averages.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (9-7, 2-1): The Sun Devilshit 10-of-11 free throws against Colorado and rank third in the Pac-12 withtheir 75.6-percent accuracy rate on the season. Leading scorer Torian Graham nearlymatched his 18.3 season average with 18 points Thursday and is averaging 22.2points over his last five outings. Tra Holder (16.8 points), Shannon Evans II(15.6) and Obinna Oleka (13.4) also are averaging double figures, and thelatter also is the team’s leading rebounder at 10.2 per game with ninedouble-doubles on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won four straight in the series,including an 81-46 home rout in their only meeting a season ago.

2. Kuzma has averaged 11 points and four reboundsover the last two games since returning from an ankle injury.

3. Arizona State finished Thursday’s game withoutreserves Jethro Tshisumpa (fighting ejection) and Ramon Vila (fouled out).

PREDICTION: Utah 74, Arizona State 71