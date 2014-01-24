Arizona State 79, Utah 75: JahiiCarson scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the SunDevils to a home win over the Utes.Jonathan Gilling added 13 pointsand six assists for Arizona State (14-5, 3-3 Pac-12), while JordanBachynski had 11 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. The SunDevils shot 54.2 percent from the field and made 21-of-31 from thefree-throw line.

Jordan Loveridge led Utah (14-5,3-4) with 23 points, while Delon Wright added 22 and six rebounds.Brandon Taylor added nine points and four assists for the Utes, whohit just 8-of-22 from beyond the arc.

The game was close throughoutthe first half, though Utah used a 9-0 run to take a 28-19 lead withjust over eight minutes to go before halftime. Arizona State had thedeficit down to one before settling for a four-point deficit atthe break.

Things stayed close throughoutthe second half as well, until the Sun Devils went on a 7-0 run totake an eight-point advantage with 1:22 to play. The Utes attemptedto rally — helped by three missed free throws by Arizona State —but couldn’t quite make up the deficit before the final buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carson’s 23points left him one point short of reaching the 1,000-point plateaufor his career. … Gilling had a perfect shooting night, hitting5-of-5 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range. …Arizona State won the rebound battle, 36-31.