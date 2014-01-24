FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona State 79, Utah 75
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 24, 2014 / 4:27 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona State 79, Utah 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arizona State 79, Utah 75: JahiiCarson scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the SunDevils to a home win over the Utes.Jonathan Gilling added 13 pointsand six assists for Arizona State (14-5, 3-3 Pac-12), while JordanBachynski had 11 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. The SunDevils shot 54.2 percent from the field and made 21-of-31 from thefree-throw line.

Jordan Loveridge led Utah (14-5,3-4) with 23 points, while Delon Wright added 22 and six rebounds.Brandon Taylor added nine points and four assists for the Utes, whohit just 8-of-22 from beyond the arc.

The game was close throughoutthe first half, though Utah used a 9-0 run to take a 28-19 lead withjust over eight minutes to go before halftime. Arizona State had thedeficit down to one before settling for a four-point deficit atthe break.

Things stayed close throughoutthe second half as well, until the Sun Devils went on a 7-0 run totake an eight-point advantage with 1:22 to play. The Utes attemptedto rally — helped by three missed free throws by Arizona State —but couldn’t quite make up the deficit before the final buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carson’s 23points left him one point short of reaching the 1,000-point plateaufor his career. … Gilling had a perfect shooting night, hitting5-of-5 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range. …Arizona State won the rebound battle, 36-31.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.