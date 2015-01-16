Utah dominates on both ends against Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 8 Utah has dominated opponents on both ends of the floor this season, and it was not about to stop Thursday.

Guard Delon Wright scored 21 points and the Utes set up their matchup against No. 10 Arizona on Saturday with a 76-59 victory over Arizona State at Wells Fargo Arena.

“I think we are taking some pride in the fact that we are learning how to stop people,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “It’s an important facet of the game, and lo and behold we are scoring some points and doing other things. (We are) playing the game the right way.”

Forward Jordan Loveridge had 14 points and eight rebounds and guard Brandon Taylor added 13 points for the Utes (14-2, 4-0 Pac-12), who led by 28 points in the second half on the way to their seventh straight win.

Center Jakob Poeltl had six points and seven rebounds for the Utes, who shot 53.7 percent while limiting Arizona State (8-9, 0-4) to 39.3 percent.

Related Coverage Preview: Utah at Arizona State

“Our guys know if they want to play, they have to play some defense,” Krystkowiak said. “And it’s been fun. It’s a little bit of a football mentality, I think. I always use the analogy this time of the year, you have defenses that are winning playoff games, bowl games, and those guys take a lot of pride in what they do.”

Utah -- ranked in the top 11 in NCAA Division I in field goal percentage, field goal percentage defense and scoring defense -- has limited its four Pac-12 opponents to 55, 39, 49 and 59 points as it prepares to face Arizona (15-2, 3-1), which beat Colorado 68-54 on Thursday.

The Wildcats beat Utah by 32 points in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament on March 13, 2014.

“I don’t think anybody ever looks forward to going there,” Krystkowiak said. “The stage is going to be set. It is going to be a good college environment. We’re going to be have to be really good going in there.”

Forward Savon Goodman had nine points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils, the only winless team in the Pac-12. They have lost four straight.

Guard Gerry Blakes scored 10 points and center Eric Jacobsen had eight points for ASU.

“There were a couple of instances where we were open and had good shots, but maybe because we had missed a few we passed on that shot only to fight the shot clock and end up with a worse shot later on,” Arizona State coach Herb Sendek said.

Wright made all 12 of his free throw attempts and also had a game-high six assists.

“Last year we didn’t do a good job of winning on the road, and so we are trying to have a new mentality this year,” Wright said. “We can’t overlook any time. Some teams in the top 10 lost to teams they were supposed to beat earlier.”

Loveridge made 3 of 5 3-point attempts as Utah went 9 of 17. Loveridge made a 3-pointer on the Utes’ second possession and they never trailed.

Utah led 13-12 before Loveridge’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 10:50 left in the half started an 18-3 run that resulted in a 31-15 lead. Blakes had ASU’s only points in that stretch, on a driving layup and free throw at 8:37.

NOTES: Utah has not been ranked as high in the AP poll since it closed the 1998-99 season at No. 6 after going 28-5 with G Andre Miller and coach Rick Majerus. ... Utah senior G Delon Wright is one of 25 players named to the midseason Wooden Award watch. Stanford senior G Chasson Randle and Arizona freshman F Stanley Johnson are the other Pac-12 players on the list. ... Former ASU C Jordan Bachynski, who set the Pac-12 career record for blocked shots last season, was in the crowd. His brother, Dallin, is a senior center at Utah. Jordan designed caps and T-shirts that featured both schools’ logos when the two met last season. ... Portland F Dorell Wright, Delon’s older brother by six years, is in his 11th NBA season. He led the league in 3-pointers made and attempted in 2010-11 after being Miami’s first-round draft choice in 2004 out of high school.