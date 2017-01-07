Utah holds off Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kyle Kuzma had a career-high 26 points and tied a career high with three 3-pointers and Utah made six free throws in the final 34 seconds in an 88-82 Pac-12 victory over Arizona State on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Kuzma scored 19 points in the second half, 14 during a 20-5 run when the Utes opened a nine-point lead midway through the half. His follow shot gave the Utes their largest lead at 77-67 with 2:53 remaining.

Forward David Collette and guard Devon Daniels had 18 points each for the Utes (11-4, 2-1).

Guard Shannon Evans II scored 21 points and reserve guard Kodi Justice had 17 for Arizona State (9-8, 2-2).

Forward Obinna Oleka's dunk brought Arizona with two at 82-80 with 38.1 seconds remaining after Kuzma missed the front end of an one-and-one.

Lorenzo Bonam made two free throws for an 84-80 Utah lead before guard Tra Holder's reverse layup with 28.2 seconds left made it 84-82.

Bonam made a free throw and Zamora made two as Arizona State could not score again.

Holder had 16 points and guard Torian Graham 15 for the Sun Devils. Oleka added 13 rebounds.

Kuzma had 12 rebounds and Bonam had nine to help the Utes to a 40-30 rebounding edge.

The Utes made 20 of 29 shots from the field field in the second half.

Utah scored 11 of the first 13 points before Arizona State went on a 23-5 run to the a lead that eventually stretched to 10 points at 27-17. Utah scored the final four points of the half, the last on a steal and Collette dunk with one second remaining, to trim the Sun Devils' lead to 37-34.

Arizona State will play No. 17 Arizona on Thursday in Tucson. Utah is to host No. 25 USC on Thursday. Four Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP Top 25.