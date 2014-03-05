Preview: Utah at California

California hasn’t been playing like an NCAA Tournament-caliber team in recent weeks, but the Golden Bears remain dangerous heading into Wednesday’s game against visiting Utah. Point guard Justin Cobbs leads the team in scoring (15.8) and assists (5.8), and nobody wants to face the front line of David Kravish and Richard Solomon in next week’s Pac-12 tournament. Solomon averages a league-high 9.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who have lost seven of their last 11 games.

The surprising Utes are coming off impressive victories over Arizona State and Colorado, and a win over California would put them over the .500 mark in league play for the first time since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. With a non-conference strength of schedule that ranks among the lowest in the country, the Utes need at least one win this week against California and Stanford to improve their NCAA Tournament chances. Utah lost two games against the Golden Bears last season before winning in overtime in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH (19-9, 8-8 Pac-12): Forward Jordan Loveridge left his shooting slump behind with two strong games last week, including 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 75-64 win over Colorado. Guard Delon Wright, one of only two Pac-12 players to score in double figures in every league game, ranks second in the conference in steals per game (2.6), sixth in blocks (1.4) and 12th in rebounds (6.8). The Utes continue to struggle on the road and they’ll need to cut down on their turnovers – they’ve committed 15 in each of their last two games – to win at Haas Pavilion.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (18-11, 9-7): The Golden Bears are tied with Stanford and Colorado for fourth place in the Pac-12, with the top four teams receiving a first-round bye in the conference tournament. Guard Jordan Mathews scored 14 points in last Saturday’s 78-60 loss at Arizona State, but the Golden Bears need more consistent play from him and fellow freshman Jabari Bird. With 7-foot freshman center Kameron Rooks out for the rest of the season with a left foot injury, Kravish (11.3 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Solomon will need to avoid early foul trouble against the Utes.

TIP-INS

1. California is 14-1 when leading at halftime.

2. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak played for California’s Mike Montgomery from 1982-86 at the University of Montana.

3. The Utes are 17-4 when three players score in double figures.

PREDICTION: California 70, Utah 63