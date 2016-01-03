Preview: Utah at California

California looks to build on its impressive Pac-12 debut on Sunday as the Golden Bears host 22nd-ranked Utah, whose Bay Area trip began on a down note Friday after the Utes shot 46 percent from the foul line and fell 70-68 in overtime at Stanford. The Golden Bears remained unbeaten in 10 home games this season with Friday’s convincing 79-65 win over Colorado.

Cal used its size near the basket to hold Colorado big man Josh Scott to 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting and will likely use a similar strategy against the Utes, who boast one of the league’s top players in 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl. Sophomore center Kingsley Okoroh is coming off the best game of his career after recording 10 points along with five rebounds and four blocked shots against the Buffaloes, and the Golden Bears will need a repeat performance against a Utah team that ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 83.6 points per game. Poeltl averages 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the Utes, who were picked to finish just behind Cal in third in the Pac-12. The sophomore scored 16 points while battling foul trouble in the league opener against Stanford.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (11-3, 0-1 Pac-12): If the Utes are going to capture the Pac-12 title, they’ll likely need more production from senior forward Jordan Loveridge, who is averaging 7.8 points over the last five games, well below his 15.7 average from early last month. The Utah native was 2-of-8 shooting for six points against Stanford while missing all four of his foul shots, including two with 19 seconds left in regulation. Guard Lorenzo Bonam has a team-high 56 assists over the last five games for the Utes, who have struggled with turnovers and are 10th in the league in scoring defense at 70.8 points per game.

ABOUT CAL (11-3, 1-0): Point guard Tyrone Wallace averages a team-high 15.6 points for the Golden Bears, who have gone 7-1 since losing back-to-back games to San Diego State and Richmond in Las Vegas. Cal leads the Pac-12 with a field goal percentage defense of 36.8 and features one of the top backcourts in the league in Wallace and Jordan Mathews, who scored a team-high 20 points against Colorado and has averaged four 3-pointers over the past five games. Coach Cuonzo Martin continues to be pleased by the development of freshman forward Jaylen Brown, who has scored in double figures in six straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Cal leads the all-time series 13-11, but Utah has won the last three meetings.

2. Utah is 6-8 in its last 14 road games.

3. Poeltl had a team-high 18 points along with eight rebounds in last season’s 76-61 win over Cal.

PREDICTION: Cal 78, Utah 73