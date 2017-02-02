Preview: Utah at California

After opening last season’s Pac-12 schedule with road losses to Stanford and California, Utah is hoping for a more enjoyable visit to the Bay Area this week. The Utes have won three of their last four games to move into a three-way tie for third place in the Pac-12 as they prepare to visit Cal on Thursday.

The Bears, who are 12-2 at home, defeated rival Stanford 66-55 last Sunday for their fifth victory in their last six games as star forward Ivan Rabb overcame a slow start to finish with 25 points and 13 rebounds. The 6-11 sophomore is averaging 15.6 points and 10.7 boards with 10 double-doubles, including six in Pac-12 play. “He’s a tremendous player, and there’s a reason he gets all of the accolades and nice comments,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase told reporters. “He’s long, he’s lean, he can pass, he can score around the basket and he has nice touch. That’s a pretty good resume for being a heck of a player.” Rabb faces a tough matchup Thursday against Utah forward Kyle Kuzma, who recorded his 12th double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in last Saturday’s 86-78 win over Oregon State.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12): After struggling with Oregon’s size in last week’s 73-67 loss to Oregon, the Utes bounced back with a strong effort against Oregon State as sophomore guard Parker Van Dyke completed a solid road trip with 11 points and four assists off the bench. Utah has scored 80 points or more in six of its past seven games but continue to struggle from the foul line, where they are shooting 60.7 percent in league play. Forward David Collette was 1-of-3 from the foul line against the Beavers but scored 13 points while battling foul trouble.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (15-6, 6-3): Playing for the first time in eight days, the Bears received 17 points from senior wing Jabari Bird and shot 64.7 percent in the second half of last Sunday’s win over Stanford. Freshman point guard Charlie Moore recorded a career-high eight assists for the Bears, who are 14th in the nation in scoring defense at 62.4 points per game but have battled with inconsistent play for much of the season. Rabb and Bird combined for 42 of the team’s 66 points in the win over Stanford, and the Bears need more scoring from players such as guard Grant Mullins, who was held to six points in 37 minutes against the Cardinal.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won five of the last six meetings, including an 82-78 overtime victory in last season’s Pac-12 tournament.

2. Rabb is averaging 14 rebounds at Haas Pavilion during league play.

3. Utah ranks first in the league and 12th in the nation with a plus-8.1 rebound margin.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Utah 67