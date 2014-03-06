Utah 63, California 59: Brandon Taylor scored 13 points and Jordan Loveridge added 12 as the Utes held on for their second road win of the season.

Delon Wright had 11 points and nine rebounds for Utah (20-9, 9-8 Pac-12), which won its third straight and moved over the .500 mark in league play for the first time since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Loveridge, who averaged 19.5 points in his previous two games, missed 14 of his 17 shots from the field and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Richard Solomon scored all of his 19 points in the second half and collected 14 rebounds to pace California (18-12, 9-8), which lost for the fourth time in its last five games and fell into a four-way tie for fifth place in the Pac-12. Tyrone Wallace had 11 points and six rebounds while Justin Cobbs contributed six points and seven assists for the Golden Bears.

Utah outscored the Golden Bears 18-4 in the paint in the first half and led 26-24 at the break, but the Utes missed seven of their first eight shots in the second half. Solomon converted two free throws to put California ahead 50-48 with just over three minutes left before the Utes answered with nine straight points.

California trailed by seven with 37 seconds left before the Utes committed a series of fouls and allowed the Golden Bears to pull within 62-59 with 11 seconds to play. Wright ended the rally by converting one of two foul shots to secure the Utes’ biggest win of the season and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California committed 13 turnovers and shot 39.1 percent from the field. … After committing 15 turnovers in each of their last two games, the Utes had just six against the Golden Bears. … California F David Kravish had eight points, six rebounds and five blocks, and G Ricky Kreklow scored five points before fouling out with 15 seconds remaining.