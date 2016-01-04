EditorsNote: Final update: Adds No. 25 UCLA

Top 25 roundup: Cal hands Utah 2nd loss in row

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Big second halves by Jordan Mathews and freshman Ivan Rabb helped California beat No. 21 Utah 71-58 Sunday at Haas Pavilion in a Pac-12 game.

Rabb scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime, with 11 of his points coming during a span of 5:12 late in the game.

Mathews had 14 points, with 12 of them coming in the second half, helping Cal improve to 12-3, 2-0 in the Pac-12.

Utah (11-4, 0-2) dropped both games in its trip to the Bay Area to open Pac-12 play. Utah’s Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 8 Arizona 94, Arizona State 82

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona’s Gabe York had 22 points and made six free throws in the final 1:18 when Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was ejected in the eighth-ranked Wildcats’ victory during the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

York hit three 3-pointers in a three-minute span in a 13-4 run midway through the second half when the Wildcats (13-1, 1-0) took a 66-53 lead. He was 6-for-8 from the foul line after Hurley was called for two technical fouls within a 20-second span while arguing fouls called.

Allonzo Trier had 20 points and Kadeem Allen had 12 as the Wildcats won their eighth straight game while winning for the first time in three years at their archrival. Tra Holder had 24 points for the Sun Devils (10-4, 0-1).

No. 18 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Freshman Donovan Mitchell had 18 points and seven rebounds to help the Cardinals beat the Demon Deacons in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Chinanu Onuaku posted 12 points and 15 rebounds for Louisville (12-2, 1-0). Damion Lee also scored 12 points.

Devin Thomas had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest (9-4, 0-1). Freshman guard Bryant Crawford had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Washington State 85, No. 25 UCLA 78

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson scored 20 points to lead five Cougars in double figures in an 85-78 victory over No. 25 UCLA on Sunday night.

Guard Isaac Hamilton led the Bruins with 27 points. UCLA figures to drop out of the Top 25 after falling to 9-6 overall and 0-2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Cougars (9-5, 1-1) led most of the way at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State shot a season-high 55.4 percent from the floor, also a season high for a UCLA opponent. The Bruins shot 41.1 percent.