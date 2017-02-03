FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cal outlasts Utah in double OT
The toll of Tasers
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
February 3, 2017 / 4:59 AM / 7 months ago

Cal outlasts Utah in double OT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cal outlasts Utah in double OT

Jabari Bird scored 26 points and made big baskets late to help California beat Utah 77-75 in a double-overtime thriller Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference game at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Charlie Moore had 17 points and seven assists for Cal (16-6, 7-3 Pac-12). Ivan Rabb had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma recorded his 13th double-double of the season, posting 23 points and 14 rebounds for Utah (15-7, 6-4). Lorenzo Bonam scored 15 points. David Collette had 14.

Utah fell behind by 14 in the first period and still trailed by eight at halftime. The Utes mounted a 9-2 run early in the second period to cut the deficit to one and eventually took a 51-50 lead on two free throws by Collette. The Golden Bears forced overtime when Moore made a free throw with three seconds to play in regulation.

The game was tied with less than a minute to play in the first extra session. The Bears took the lead on a jumper by Bird with 27 seconds left, but Kuzma's layup with eight seconds to go sent the game into double overtime.

Cal went up 68-67 on a 3-pointer by Bird. Utah tied the game on a 3-pointer by Bonam with 21 seconds left in the second overtime, but a dunk by Bird with four seconds remaining allowed the Bears to escape with the win.

Cal jumped out to an 8-0 lead and outscored Utah 18-4 over the first seven minutes. The Bears led by 12 following a jumper by Bird with just over three minutes to play in the opening period, but the Utes battled back cut the deficit to six on a layup by Parker Van Dyke and trailed 34-26 at the break after Kuzma scored with four seconds remaining.

