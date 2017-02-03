Cal outlasts Utah in double OT

Jabari Bird scored 26 points and made big baskets late to help California beat Utah 77-75 in a double-overtime thriller Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference game at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Charlie Moore had 17 points and seven assists for Cal (16-6, 7-3 Pac-12). Ivan Rabb had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma recorded his 13th double-double of the season, posting 23 points and 14 rebounds for Utah (15-7, 6-4). Lorenzo Bonam scored 15 points. David Collette had 14.

Utah fell behind by 14 in the first period and still trailed by eight at halftime. The Utes mounted a 9-2 run early in the second period to cut the deficit to one and eventually took a 51-50 lead on two free throws by Collette. The Golden Bears forced overtime when Moore made a free throw with three seconds to play in regulation.

The game was tied with less than a minute to play in the first extra session. The Bears took the lead on a jumper by Bird with 27 seconds left, but Kuzma's layup with eight seconds to go sent the game into double overtime.

Cal went up 68-67 on a 3-pointer by Bird. Utah tied the game on a 3-pointer by Bonam with 21 seconds left in the second overtime, but a dunk by Bird with four seconds remaining allowed the Bears to escape with the win.

Cal jumped out to an 8-0 lead and outscored Utah 18-4 over the first seven minutes. The Bears led by 12 following a jumper by Bird with just over three minutes to play in the opening period, but the Utes battled back cut the deficit to six on a layup by Parker Van Dyke and trailed 34-26 at the break after Kuzma scored with four seconds remaining.