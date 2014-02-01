Preview: Utah at Colorado

Colorado will try to turn its season around when it meets Utah on Saturday in the first of three straight home games. The Buffaloes were 14-2 and on their way to a third straight NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time in school history before Spencer Dinwiddie went down with a season-ending knee injury Jan 12. Instead, Colorado has lost four of its last five games - including a 72-51 loss at Arizona State on Saturday - and seems lost without its star guard on both ends of the court.

”The message to the team after the game was that it s never as good as it seems when things are going well, and it s never as bad as it seems after days like this,  coach Tad Boyle told the school website after the Buffaloes recorded a season low for points. Utah fell to 1-21 all-time in Pac-12 road games after a 65-56 loss at No. 1 Arizona on Sunday. “We simply have to score one more point than the other team,” Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak told the Salt Lake City Tribune.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (14-6, 3-5 Pac-12): The Utes are led by sophomore forward Jordan Loveridge (16.6 points per game, team-best eight rebounds) and 6-5 junior guard Delon Wright (16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, team-high five assists), but the production drops off to sophomore Brandon Taylor (10 points). “We need a third scorer, a fourth scorer and a fifth scorer,” Krystkowiak told the Salt Lake City Tribune. “Everybody needs to make some improvement, for sure.” Utah is 11-2 when three or more players reach double figures in points, 7-0 when four score 10 or more and 7-0 when Taylor reaches double figures this season.

ABOUT COLORADO (15-6, 4-4): Sophomore forward Xavier Johnson has picked up his game in Dinwiddie’s absence, averaging 14.3 points - nearly four above his season mark -- in the last three contests. Sophomore forward Josh Scott (14.1 points per game, team-best 9.1 rebounds) remains a consistent force in all aspects of the game, although he is working harder to produce as teams are collapsing on him without Dinwiddie (14.7 points) to worry about. While Johnson and Scott help maintain the Buffaloes’ frontcourt attack, junior guard Askia Booker (13.2) is the lone remaining threat from the perimeter, but was 8-for-23 from the floor in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado averaged 60.2 points in its last five games after scoring 77.6 per game in its first 16 contests.

2. The Utes, whose six losses have come by a combined 22 points, are trying for the 1,700th win in program history.

3. Colorado leads the series 24-16 and has won three of the four meetings since the teams joined the Pac-12 to start the 2011-12 season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 62, Utah 61