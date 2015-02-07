Preview: Utah at Colorado

Utah was not happy about its performance in the opener of a three-game road trip, so it responded with its best defensive performance of the season. The 11th-ranked Utes will try to close out the road trip in similar fashion when they visit Colorado on Saturday. The Buffaloes are attempting to split the season series after suffering a 74-49 loss at Utah on Jan. 7 – their largest setback of the season.

Colorado and the Utes have in common a disappointing recent loss at UCLA, and the 72-59 setback for the Buffaloes against the Bruins last weekend ended a two-game winning streak and brought the offense to a screeching halt. “We have a week to get ourselves ready physically, mentally and emotionally. The time is now,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told reporters of his team’s chances for a successful season. “These tomorrows are going to slip by pretty quickly.” The Buffaloes averaged 94 points in wins over Washington State and USC before falling off against UCLA.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UTAH (17-4, 7-2 Pac-12): The Utes matched their conference high with 69 points allowed in a 10-point loss at UCLA but were a different team on the defensive end at USC on Sunday, going up 32-12 at the half and leading by as much as 29 points in the 67-39 triumph. Utah leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 56.3 points, while running the most efficient offense in the league by shooting 49.7 percent. The Utes held Colorado to 39.5 percent from the field in the first meeting while Brandon Taylor led the way on offense with 14 points.

ABOUT COLORADO (11-10, 4-5): Buffaloes guard Askia Booker scored 43 points in the triple-overtime win at USC on Jan. 29 but slumped to 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting at UCLA. “We had some guys that didn’t play very well (against the Bruins),” Boyle told reporters. “For us to be good, we have to do it together.” Booker went 4-of-12 from the field in the first meeting with the Utes while handing out one assist and turning the ball over four times.

TIP-INS

1. Taylor is 26-of-47 from 3-point range in Pac-12 play.

2. Buffaloes F Wesley Gordon is averaging 9.9 rebounds in conference play.

3. Utes freshman C Jakob Poeltl is 10-of-11 from the field over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Utah 68, Colorado 46