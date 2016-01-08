Preview: Utah at Colorado

Two of the Pac-12’s – and nation’s – standout centers go head-to-head Friday when Utah visits Colorado. Utes 7-foot sophomoreJakob Poeltl and Buffaloes 6-10 senior Josh Scott rank among theconference’s top five in scoring and rebounding, and the top eight in blocks.

Poeltl, a native ofAustria, is averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds and has swatted 31 opponentshots while Scott is averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 boards while blocking 27shots. Poeltl is pacing the Pac-12 and ranks fourth nationally with his 68.7shooting percentage from the floor. Scott, meanwhile, has hit 58.2 percent ofhis shots from the floor and is shooting 78.9 percent from the free-throw lineto rank 10th in the conference. “Josh Scott and Jakob Poeltl areworth the price of admission,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told the school’sathletics web site. “Playing against each other, it is, too, even more so. Theseare two of the best centers in college basketball; there’s no question about it.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT UTAH (11-4, 0-2 Pac-12): The Utes are off arugged start In conference play after suffering road setbacks against Stanford(70-68 in overtime) and California (71-58) last weekend. Aside from Poeltl, forwardsJordan Loveridge (12.0 points) and Kyle Kuzma (11.5) also have double-digitscoring averages, but the Friday status of the latter is in question after hesuffered a bruised tailbone in Sunday’s loss in Berkeley. Utah ranks third inthe Pac-12 in scoring (81.9 points) and first in field-goal percentage (49.8)but brings up the rear in 3-point-shooting percentage defense (38.6) whichcould be an issue against Colorado, the conference’s second most accurate (39.7percent) team from beyond the arc.

ABOUT COLORADO (12-3, 1-1): While Utah was swepton its conference-opening trip to Bay Area, the Buffaloes earned a split,bouncing back from a 79-65 loss at California to pull out a 56-55 squeaker overStanford. In addition to Scott, guards George King (13.9 points) and JoshFortune (11.1) also are averaging double figures and have been near-identicallydeadly from 3-point range, with King connecting on 31-of-72 attempts andFortune 31-of-71. Overall, Colorado is pacing the Pac-12 in free-throw accuracy(72.9 percent) and ranks second – two spots ahead of Utah (plus-8.3) – with aplus-10.8 rebounding margin.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado leads the series 26-17, but Utahswept the home-and-home contests a year ago and has won three straight and fourof the last six meetings.

2. Although the Utes have notched neutral-sitewins over Duke (77-75 in overtime), Texas Tech (73-63) and Temple (74-68), they areseeking their first true road win in their fourth attempt while the Buffaloes havewon all eight of their home non-conference games.

3. Among Pac-12 teams, only Washington with 212 has more committed more turnovers than Colorado’s 204, and the Buffaloes ranksecond-to-last in the league with a minus-2.87 turnover margin.

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Utah 74