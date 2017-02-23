Preview: Utah at Colorado

Colorado and Utah, a pair of Pac-12 programs whohave a combined six NCAA Tournament appearances since joining the conference in2011, are currently on the outside of the bubble looking in. That’s thenot-so-rosy backdrop as Colorado prepares to host the Utes on Thursdaynight.

Utah got off to a 5-2 start in Pac-12 play, butthe lack of experience - the Utes have 11 players who didn’t log a minute ofplaying time a season ago - seemingly has caught up with coach LarryKrystkowiak’s crew. “I don’t know (if) we’re having a whole lot of fun,” thesixth-year Utah coach told reporters Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “I don’t seea guy with a motor. … I don’t know who that is on this team. I’m not pleasedwith it.” Colorado stumbled to a 0-7 Pac-12 start, and even a 6-2mark since still leaves the Buffaloes three games short of .500 in theconference with three to play. “We can’t get the final three unless we get theone Thursday against Utah,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle told the media afterpractice Tuesday. “… You eat an elephant one bite at a time, and that’s what we’vegot to try to do.”

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UTAH (17-10, 8-7 Pac-12): The Utes would’vebeen 9-6 - and a half-game out of fourth place and a first-round conferencetournament bye - if not for an Oregon State rally Sunday that erased a 13-pointdeficit in the final 11:30 and carried the Beavers to their first Pac-12 win. Utahwas hampered by 17 turnovers in the loss and has had 13 or more in seven of itslast eight contests. The good news, though, is that junior forward Kyle Kuzmawas back in action Sunday after sitting out the previous game at Oregon with anankle sprain, and he leads the team in scoring (15.8) and rebounding(10.1) with forward David Collette (14.4 points) along with guards Lorenzo Bonam(12.3) and Devon Daniels (10.4) close behind.

ABOUT COLORADO (16-12, 6-9): The Buffaloes willbe attempting to shake off their worst loss of the season - a 101-73 defeat Saturdayat seventh-ranked Oregon - which saw the Ducks shoot 57.6 percent from thefield, including a sizzling 16-of-29 from 3-point range. Senior guard DerrickWhite had his worst game in almost a month with 10 points, one rebound and a pair ofassists, but he still leads the team in two of the three categories with 16.8points and 4.1 assists per outing. Forward Xavier Johnson (14.6 points) andswingman George King (11.6) also are averaging double figures, while King andforward Wesley Gordon share the team rebounding lead with an average of sevenapiece.

TIP-INS

1. Colorado leads the series 26-20, but Utah haswon six straight - including a 76-60 victory in Salt Lake City on New Year’sDay.

2. Bonam and White scored 15 points apiece topace their respective teams in the first meeting, but the Utes outshot theBuffaloes 52.5-40.4 percent from the field.

3. Utah is shooting 50.7 percent from the field overall to rank second in the Pac-12 and fourth nationally.

PREDICTION: Colorado 72, Utah 71