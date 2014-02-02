FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado 79, Utah 75 (OT)
February 2, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

Colorado 79, Utah 75 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Colorado 79, Utah 75 (OT): Askia Booker recorded 18 points, a season-high eight rebounds and a career-best seven assists as the host Buffaloes erased a 12-point deficit in the second half to continue the Utes’ road misery.

Josh Scott registered 20 points and 10 rebounds while Xavier Talton scored a career-high 14 points - including five in overtime - for Colorado (16-6, 5-4 Pac-12), which outrebounded Utah 42-24 while grabbing 17 offensive boards. Xavier Johnson added 11 points and 10 rebounds while freshman Wesley Gordon contributed 12 and six.

Delon Wright had 17 points, 11 assists and matched a season high with seven steals as Utah (14-7, 3-6) fell to 0-6 away from home this season and 1-22 all-time in Pac-12 road games. Brandon Taylor scored 17 points while Dakarai Tucker contributed 11 for the Utes, who were 4-for-12 from the field in the extra session.

Utah missed 20 of its first 26 shots but made six of its final eight of the first half and used a 14-0 run to erase a seven-point deficit en route to a 37-31 lead at the break. The Buffaloes, who trailed 47-35 with 16:59 remaining, took their first lead after intermission 55-54 on Scott’s bucket in the lane with 6:20 to go.

Scott’s free throws with 19.2 seconds left increased Colorado’s lead to 65-62 before Taylor’s 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds to play sent the game into overtime. Talton’s trey opened the scoring in the extra session and his jumper with 1:08 left made it 73-69 before Colorado sealed it by making six free throws in the final 44 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah fell to 7-1 this season when Taylor reaches double figures in points. ... F Jordan Loveridge, who entered the game as the Utes’ leading scorer at 16.6 points, was held to four on 2-for-11 shooting. ... Utah, whose seven losses have come by a combined 26 points, was denied the 1,700th win in program history.

