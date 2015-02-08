FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah 79, Colorado 51
February 8, 2015

Utah 79, Colorado 51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS and ADDS DETAIL to graph 3 RECASTS note 1)

No. 11 Utah 79, Colorado 51: Brandon Taylor went 6-of-9 from 3-point range en route to 18 points as the visiting Utes crushed the Buffaloes.

Jordan Loveridge collected 11 points and 10 rebounds as Utah (18-4, 8-2 Pac-12), completed a 2-1 road trip. Delon Wright recorded nine points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Utes, who took the two meetings with Colorado by a total of 53 points to sweep the regular-season series.

Freshman Dominique Collier scored a season-high 11 points while Josh Scott had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench in his first game after missing the last six with a back injury to lead the Buffaloes (11-11, 4-6), who were without leading scorer Askia Booker because of a hip injury. Freshman Tory Miller went 2-for-4 from the field while the rest of the starting five combined to shoot 3-of-21 for Colorado.

Jakob Poeltl and Wright scored four points apiece as Utah opened the game with a 9-0 run. Kyle Kuzma’s 3-pointer stretched it out to 17-3 under seven minutes into the contest and the Utes got a 3-pointer from Taylor in front of the buzzer to take a 12-point lead into the break.

Taylor connected again from beyond the arc to kick off the second half and Loveridge followed with a pair of 3-pointers to make it a 44-23 advantage. Taylor hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kuzma added another in a 12-0 spurt that stretched it to 70-34 with six minutes remaining as the Utes cruised to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado shot 29.8 percent from the field … Taylor improved to 32-of-56 from 3-point range in Pac-12 play. … The Utes went 13-of-22 from 3-point range and shot 57.8 percent from the field.

