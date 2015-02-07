Colorado State overcomes 18-point deficit vs. UNLV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Colorado State woke up just in time Saturday.

Despite an awful start that left many of their faithful booing, the Rams rallied and survived, defeating UNLV 83-82 after Rebels freshman guard Jordan Cornish missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

With Colorado State leading by a point with 12 seconds to go, Rams senior guard Daniel Bejarano missed a 3-point attempt. Officials ruled the rebound bounced off UNLV and awarded possession to Colorado State. But they overturned the call after a video review, setting up UNLV’s final shot.

The game featured 10 lead changes and eight ties. UNLV led by 18 in the first half and Colorado State led by seven in the second.

The Rebels started fast, opening a 36-18 lead by making 12 of their first 18 shots, including two alley-oop dunks from freshman forward Goodluck Okonoboh as Colorado State struggled with the Rebels’ height and athleticism. UNLV also forced five Colorado State turnovers in the first eight minutes.

But as quickly as the Rebels built their lead, Colorado State whittled it to 41-39 by halftime. Senior forward Stanton Kidd hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 10-0 run that ended the first half.

“Getting stops, that’s the main thing,” Kidd said about Colorado State’s turnaround. “Playing defense. On offense, we were taking quick shots a little bit, but on the defensive end we had to stop them before we could change the game. Those guys were getting open looks, and once we did that, the game turned around.”

Colorado State coach Larry Eustachy said his team might have been suffering a bit of a hangover from a rough loss at Wyoming on Wednesday. He called its start “extremely poor” and added the Rams handled every early defensive possession in the wrong manner. He pleaded with them to play with more urgency.

“That game had about everything I thought,” he said. “UNLV played well enough to win; they really did. But the last shot probably indicated how the game went, so we were fortunate.”

“I think we started playing harder. ... I thought we really realized that we’re going to have to play right to win this game; so, once that hit, we started doing what we do, we started being who we are, which is getting the rebounds, which is getting the stops, which is playing it right.”

Colorado State (20-4, 7-4 Mountain West) reached its ninth 20-win season in program history and second in three seasons under Eustachy.

The magic number for Colorado State is 21 wins. The Rams have reached the NCAA tournament each of the five previous times they won 21.

UNLV (13-10, 4-6) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

“Very disappointed for our team,” UNLV coach Dave Rice said. “I thought the first 12 or 13 minutes we were as good as we have been all season long. ... I thought we got away from sharing the ball. I thought we settled for too many quick jump shots (and) we turned it over for easy transition baskets for them.”

The Rebels did not score during the final 3:53 of the first half. They missed jumpers that were falling earlier and failed to find dunks off lobs as they had earlier. UNLV missed nine of its final 10 shots before halftime; after starting 12 of 18, the Rebels were 5 of 19 during the rest of the half.

Freshman guard Rashad Vaughn, the Mountain West Conference’s third-leading scorer, scored 30 points to lead the Rebels. He finished one shy of his career high.

“We got complacent and let up,” Vaughn said. “That is something that we always do.”

Kidd matched his season high with 19 points, including 12 in the second half. Bejarano scored 18 and senior forward J.J. Avila had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“We just kept fighting,” Kidd said. “I didn’t have a doubt in our minds that we would win. I kept saying to myself we’re going to win, we’re going to win, we’re going to win. We have to keep fighting, and that’s what we did.”

NOTES: Colorado State went 1 of 8 from the free throw line in the first half Saturday. It finished 10-for-20 ... Colorado State held its annual “Orange Out” and wore its alternative orange uniforms. It entered 5-0 in previous “Orange-Out” games. ... UNLV fell to 1-6 in true road games.

Vaughn scoreed 14 points and sophomore forward Christian Wood had 11 to lead UNLV in the first half.

