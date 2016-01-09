Utah 56, Colorado 54

Guard Lorenzo Bonam’s layup with two seconds left gave Utah a 56-54 victory over Colorado on Friday night at Coors Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

Bonam stole the ball from Buffaloes guard Josh Fortune with 25 seconds left and the Utes called timeout with 13 seconds remaining to set up the winning shot.

Utah held Colorado to four points in the final 7:03 of the game.

Bonam led the Utes (12-1, 1-2) with 17 points and forward Kyle Kuzma added 12.

Guard George King led the Buffaloes with 21 points, making 8 of 10 shots from the field. Forward Josh Scott posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards, including four offensive rebounds.

Colorado came in averaging 80.1 points per game. Utah entered a little higher at 81.9 points per game. But defense ruled.

The Buffaloes, the sixth-best rebounding team in the nation at 43.7 per game, made only 38.3 percent of their shots from the field (23 of 60) and the Utes shot 40.4 percent (21 of 52)..

The Utah defense resulted in 12 turnovers and Colorado forced 11 Utah times. Colorado managed only a 37-31 advantage on the boards.

Both teams struggled on offense after the opening tip.

Kuzma scored the first points with 17:12 to go in the half. It took nearly another two minutes before Colorado got on the board thanks to a 3-pointer from King.

At the halfway point of the first half, the two teams combined for only 21 points. Utah went into halftime with a 26-24.

The Buffaloes took control early in the second half and opened an eight-point lead. The Utes rallied within three on a Kuzma dunk with just over eight minutes left.

From there, Utah’s defense stiffened to set up Bonam’s heroics.